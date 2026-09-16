Yoon cleared again in perjury appeal tied to Han insurrection trial

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, during a legal proceeding at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on July 27. SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was acquitted on Wednesday of a perjury charge stemming from testimony he gave during former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s insurrection trial on appeal.

The Seoul High Court upheld a lower-court ruling that found the former president not guilty of perjury. Special counsel Cho Eun-seok’s team had sought a fine of 10 million won ($7,300).

The court ruled that Yoon’s testimony in Han’s trial held last November — that he had intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before Han suggested doing so on the day martial law was declared — could not be conclusively deemed false testimony contrary to his memory.

Asked by the court at the time whether he had intended from the outset to summon the number of people needed for a Cabinet meeting, Yoon said, “Yes. Since I was declaring martial law while announcing it to the entire world, I was of course aware that a Cabinet meeting was necessary.”

The special counsel team argued that Yoon initially summoned only six Cabinet members without intending to hold a Cabinet meeting, then called in six more, including former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, after Han suggested convening one to meet the required quorum.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a trial at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 26, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Prosecutors therefore considered Yoon’s testimony that he had intended to summon the necessary Cabinet members before Han’s suggestion to be perjury.

The appellate court, however, found that Yoon appeared to have intended to summon additional Cabinet members regardless of Han’s suggestion and acquitted him.

“Given the defendant’s position and career, it is difficult to believe that he was unaware that a Cabinet deliberation was required to declare martial law, and it appears instead that he sought to meet the minimum requirements for declaring martial law,” the court said.

The court also cited the fact that a document intended for Choi had already been prepared before the former deputy prime minister arrived.

A lower court acquitted Yoon in May on similar grounds, based on him appearing to have intended to summon additional Cabinet members independently of Han’s suggestion.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



