Yong Hye-in defends keeping Assembly seat amid Cabinet nomination backlash

The gender equality minister nominee says keeping her seat is legal and vital to preserving her party’s sole Assembly representation.

Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee Yong Hye-in pushed back on Thursday against criticism that she should resign her National Assembly seat if confirmed in her ministerial position, telling reporters the law permits lawmakers to serve as Cabinet ministers at the same time.

"This itself is the first case of nominating a sitting opposition lawmaker as a Cabinet minister candidate since the 1997 DJP coalition between then-President Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-pil," she said during a press conference at the National Assembly press hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. "It's difficult to judge this against precedent."

The DJP coalition was a power-sharing pact between Kim Dae-jung's progressive camp and Kim Jong-pil's conservative United Liberal Democrats that helped elect Kim Dae-jung president in 1997, with Kim Jong-pil later serving as prime minister under him. Yong's reference to it frames her own nomination as a similarly rare instance of a non-ruling-party lawmaker being tapped for a top government post, rather than a violation of political norms.

"The question of representation applies just as much to district lawmakers," she said. "If anything, we need to reconsider whether the custom of proportional representation lawmakers resigning their seats has become something politicians think of as a way to divide positions among themselves."

Yong, a 36-year-old proportional-representation lawmaker and founder of the minor progressive Basic Income Party, was nominated by President Lee to lead the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in late August — a pick that would make her the youngest Cabinet minister in Korean constitutional history if confirmed.

A proportional representation lawmaker is one who wins a National Assembly seat based on their party's share of the national vote rather than by winning a specific local district, with seats allocated from a list the party submits ahead of the election.

Her nomination, which still requires a confirmation hearing before the National Assembly, has drawn a week of backlash on multiple fronts, most pointedly over her plan to keep her Assembly seat while serving as minister.

Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in arrives at her confirmation hearing preparation office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul on Sept. 9. JOINT PRESS CORPS

She is refusing to give up her seat in part because, as the Basic Income Party's only lawmaker, her resignation wouldn't pass the seat to her own party — it would go to the next candidate on the liberal alliance's proportional list, a member of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), leaving the Basic Income Party without a single seat in the Assembly.

Critics argue she should follow the two-decade norm of proportional lawmakers resigning when they take Cabinet posts, with some suggesting her real motive is financial — her party would lose roughly 1.1 billion won ($821,000) in annual subsidies, benefiting her spouse, a party official — rather than genuine concern for representation. Others frame her retention of the seat as legitimizing Korea's "satellite party" system that she used to win it twice, effectively rewarding a tactic critics see as gaming the electoral rules.

Big parties exploited a loophole in Korea's proportional representation system by setting up nominally independent so-called satellite parties with no district seats of their own and funneling their supporters' proportional votes toward those parties instead.

This is the arrangement through which Yong won — twice. Yong ran as a candidate for the "Together Citizens Party" (translated), a satellite party created by the DP in 2020. In 2024, she ran with another DP-led satellite party, the "Democratic Alliance Party" (translated). Both times, she moved back to the Basic Income Party afterward.

A plenary session of the National Assembly is underway in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 7. YONHAP

Yong on Thursday addressed that criticism head-on, drawing a line between the specific custom critics are invoking and the broader question of whether any lawmaker should hold a Cabinet post at all.

"If the argument is instead that we should have a legislative discussion, as a matter of principle, about the side effects of lawmakers holding Cabinet posts concurrently, then I agree that discussion is needed. But I find it hard to accept applying a different standard specifically to proportional representative lawmakers," she said.

Yong's frustration also extended to how the debate had played out within her own coalition. A day earlier, DP Rep. Song Young-gil had publicly called on Yong to resign her seat herself rather than "shifting the burden to the president," warning that if she didn't decide on her own, she might eventually lose the ability to serve as a lawmaker at all.

"We need to read into the intent behind the coalition nominating a sitting opposition lawmaker. It's disappointing that before I could confirm that meaning and explain it in detail to the public, the DP spokesperson's public comments set the narrative in a fixed frame."





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]