Yangsan sets Korea heat record at 42.5 degrees Celsius

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Person found dead after resting in sealed car during heat wave
Police suspect heatstroke as the cause of death.
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Parched country
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Korea heat wave breaks records, dries farms and disrupts summer life nationwide
Record temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) are driving up heat illnesses and deaths, drying reservoirs, killing livestock and forcing changes to vacations and festivals across Korea.
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Yangsan hits 40 degrees for five straight days as heat wave grips South Gyeongsang
Winds are expected to shift from westerly to easterly from Monday, and the extreme heat that has been concentrated in South Gyeongsang is forecast to spread nationwide, including to the greater Seoul area.