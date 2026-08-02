Yangsan sets Korea heat record at 42.5 degrees Celsius

People cool off at a fountain in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on July 31. YONHAP

The South Gyeongsang city broke the nation’s 122-year official heat record on Sunday after topping its own mark set a day earlier.

Yangsan, a city in South Gyeongsang, broke Korea's record for the hottest temperature ever measured on Sunday, hitting 42.5 degrees Celsius at 1:26 p.m.

It is the highest temperature ever recorded in Korea's 122-year history of weather observation, based on the climate-monitoring stations used to track official temperature rankings.

Yangsan had already broken the national temperature record on Saturday, reaching 41.6 degrees, before surpassing that mark again just a day later. The city has now topped 40 degrees for five consecutive days since Wednesday.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]