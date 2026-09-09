Xi, Putin signal deeper North Korea ties

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As U.S. and Europe hit gas on Chinese smart car restrictions, Korea sits at red light
Limitations on imports are accelerating over concerns about "spies on wheels," but Seoul is hamstrung by an FTA with Beijing.
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South Korea's first defector-turned-lawyer goes from fighting for survival to fighting for human rights
Lee Young-hyeon, who came to South Korea when he was 19, uses his hard-won legal career to support fellow refugees and advocate for human rights.
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Is now the right time for a U.S.-North Korea summit?
A U.S.-North Korea summit remains necessary, but Seoul should wait until weaker support from Russia constricts Pyongyang’s bargaining power.
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Pyongyang slams Tokyo for ‘scheme to round off war capabilities’ with joint defense drills
An article by a North Korean security analyst warned the “neo-militarists of Japan” that its moves will “bring about enormous misfortune.”