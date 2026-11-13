World Heritage status? Not in my backyard, say Seoul residents.

A panoramic view of Hanyangdoseong, the fortress wall that once protected the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) capital of Hanyang SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

A bid to secure Unesco World Heritage status for the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang has hit an unexpected obstacle: opposition from local residents. Hanyang was Seoul’s name during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

While the proposed designation was largely welcomed until last year, resistance has grown since the government tightened regulations on World Heritage sites earlier this year following a dispute over a high-rise redevelopment project near Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District, central Seoul.

As the historic fortifications stretch across large parts of Seoul's old city center, the potential impact of the regulations is extensive. Residents are now demanding that the application be withdrawn, fearing that redevelopment projects in their neighborhoods could face the same regulatory hurdles and delays as the Sewoon District 4 redevelopment project near Jongmyo Shrine.

“We strongly oppose the World Heritage designation of the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang,” about 250 residents from Jongno, Yongsan and Jung districts — all in central Seoul — chanted as they gathered at the Seoul Museum of History in Jongno District on Thursday afternoon during an information session on the proposed World Heritage designation.

Residents of Huam-dong in Yongsan District submitted a petition opposing the designation, signed by approximately 1,300 people, at the meeting.

Last month, around 3,500 residents of Jung District also submitted petitions opposing the designation to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), Unesco and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos).

The protests mark an unusual development, with residents of areas seeking World Heritage recognition openly campaigning against the designation.

“The old city center is already burdened by layers of regulations, and there are plenty of abandoned houses,” said a resident of Sajik-dong in Jongno District. “If the Hanyangdoseong [the fortress wall of the old capital] gets World Heritage status, won't we end up like Sewoon District 4?”

A resident of Dasan-dong in Jung District also called for the application to be withdrawn.

“Unesco has emphasized that there must be sufficient agreement with local residents before a site is designated as World Heritage,” the resident said. “With so many people opposed, why are they still pushing ahead? Please withdraw the application.”

A Seoul city official acknowledged the growing concerns.

“The city is also taking the situation seriously because the KHS strengthened Heritage Impact Assessment [HIA] requirements by revising the enforcement decree in March,” the official said.

Residents protest against the proposed World Heritage designation of the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang outside the Seoul Museum of History in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 12, as an information session on the designation takes place inside. HAN EUN-HWA

A Sewoon District 4 sequel?

The KHS is seeking World Heritage recognition for the Hanyangdoseong, Bukhansanseong shelter fortress and Tangchundaeseong, a fortress that connects the two, as a distinctive collective defensive system built to protect the capital of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

The government initially pursued a stand-alone World Heritage designation for Hanyangdoseong in 2012. However, after questions arose over how it differed from fortifications in other cities, the application was reworked in 2022 to include Bukhansanseong and Tangchundaeseong as part of a broader defensive network.

The nomination dossier was submitted to Unesco in January, and an on-site evaluation by Icomos, a Unesco advisory body, was completed in August.

The Unesco World Heritage Committee is expected to make a final decision on the designation in July next year.

A view of Sewoon District 4 in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 12, 2025. The area has been at the center of controversy over a high-rise redevelopment project across from Jongmyo Shrine, a Unesco World Heritage site. NEWS1

However, the dispute over Jongmyo Shrine and the Sewoon District 4 redevelopment project has fueled opposition to the proposed designation.

In March, the government revised the enforcement decree of the Special Act on Conservation, Management, and Utilization of World Heritage. The revision required urban development and construction projects above a certain scale within designated World Heritage areas to undergo preliminary reviews and HIAs.

Projects outside those areas may also be subject to an HIA if they could significantly affect a site's Outstanding Universal Value (OUV), the qualities that justify its World Heritage status.

This provision forms the basis of the KHS’s demand for an impact assessment of the Sewoon District 4 project, even though the redevelopment site lies outside the designated World Heritage area surrounding Jongmyo Shrine.

A section of the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang near Mount Inwang in central Seoul. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Wider scope, greater impact

The scale of the proposed World Heritage area is a major source of concern. World Heritage areas consist of core heritage zones and surrounding buffer zones intended to protect them.

For the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang, the proposed core zones encompass Hanyangdoseong, Tangchundaeseong and Bukhansanseong, while the buffer zones extend across entire mountain areas. The extensive boundaries are intended to demonstrate Korea's distinctive defensive system, which made strategic use of mountainous terrain.

As a result, the proposed designation covers areas around Mount Bugak, Mount Inwang, Mount Namsan, Mount Naksan and Mount Bukhan.

The proposed heritage area spans 53.63 square kilometers (20.7 square miles) across Seoul and Gyeonggi. Of that, 37.8 square kilometers lie within Seoul, accounting for approximately 6 percent of the capital's total area of 605 square kilometers.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates that 15 redevelopment projects involving approximately 14,000 households within the proposed buffer zones could be directly affected by the regulations.

Hongjimun of Tangchundaeseong, part of the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Another seven redevelopment sites lie outside the proposed heritage area but close enough to the fortifications to face potential restrictions, bringing the total number of affected projects to 22.

Before the enforcement decree was revised, redevelopment projects near Hanyangdoseong were primarily regulated under the Act on Conservation and Utilization of Cultural Heritage. Projects within 100 meters (328 feet) of the outer edge of the wall, designated as historic and cultural environment preservation areas, were required to obtain approval from the KHS for alterations.

The area subject to those restrictions covered just 4.4 square kilometers.

If the Hanyangdoseong gains World Heritage status, however, the area potentially affected by regulations could expand significantly.

Under the revised rules, redevelopment projects may also have to undergo preliminary reviews and HIAs. Even projects outside the designated heritage area could face assessments if they are deemed likely to affect the site's OUV.

“Areas around the city wall have already faced strict regulations, including building height restrictions, making residential redevelopment difficult,” said Kim Jee-yeop, a professor of architecture at Sungkyunkwan University. “The addition of HIAs has increased uncertainty.”

Kim added that opposition from local residents could also affect the Unesco review process.

“Because Unesco places importance on the participation and opinions of local communities, residents' opposition could become a factor in the World Heritage designation review,” he said.





BY HAN EUN-HWA [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



