Worker dies after being pinned by 2-ton paper roll at Hansol Paper plant

Hansol Paper’s Shintanjin plant in Daejeon is seen on July 30, 2025. A subcontractor working at the company's plant in Seocheon County, South Chungcheong, died after being pinned between a large paper roll and a metal door, according to the police on Nov. 11. YONHAP

A subcontractor was fatally pinned between the roll and a metal door at the company's Janghang plant, prompting a safety investigation.

A subcontractor died after being pinned between a large paper roll weighing 2 metric tons (4,409 pounds) and a metal door at a Hansol Paper factory in Seocheon County, South Chungcheong.

The accident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at a thermal paper production building at Hansol Paper's Janghang plant in Janghang-eup, Seocheon County, according to police and fire authorities on Wednesday.

The worker was moving a paper roll with a forklift when the roll fell and began rolling away. He reportedly tried to stop it but became trapped between the roll and a metal door.

The worker had difficulty breathing and severe abdominal pain after the accident, with emergency responders arriving at the scene within two minutes of receiving a report from his colleagues.

While he was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the regional trauma center at Wonkwang University Hospital in Iksan, North Jeolla, his condition deteriorated during transport. He became unresponsive shortly after arriving at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are questioning factory officials and investigating the circumstances of the accident, including whether workplace safety regulations were followed.

“We plan to determine the detailed cause of the accident after police and officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor inspect the site,” Hansol Paper said. “We are cooperating with the relevant authorities' investigations and will take necessary follow-up measures based on the findings.”

This is not the first fatal workplace accident at a Hansol Paper factory.

In July last year, a worker died after falling into a machine while transferring wastepaper into a pulp-making tank at the company's Shintanjin plant in Daedeok District, Daejeon.

In April 2019, a worker employed by a Hansol Paper affiliate died after becoming trapped in a machine while inspecting equipment used to transport finished products alone at the Janghang plant.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



