Woman sentenced to 10 months in prison for spitting at police officer at election protest

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Supreme Court extends former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s detention
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife was set for release Saturday, but the top court cited concerns of flight or destruction of evidence.
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Korea Grand Festival offers discounts on cars, appliances and more
From Thursday through Nov. 15, around 40,000 businesses will offer deals on food, clothing, appliances and cars, alongside free palace admission.
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Former Samsung executive gets 3-year prison term for leaking trade secrets
A Seoul appeals court upheld a three-year prison term for Ahn Seung-ho over confidential documents used in a U.S. patent lawsuit against Samsung.
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Firefighters battle blaze at Guryong Village, Gangnam’s last shantytown
A fire at the village’s garbage dump prompted a Level 1 response, with authorities urging nearby residents to close windows and drivers to detour.