Woman referred to prosecutors after knife attack at psychiatrist

Police officers escort the hooded woman accused of attacking a Severance Hospital psychiatry professor to an arrest-warrant hearing in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 7. NEWS1

Police added medical law and obstruction charges, citing provisions strengthened after a psychiatrist was fatally stabbed by a patient in 2018.

A woman accused of attacking a psychiatry professor with a knife inside a consultation room at Severance Hospital in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, has been referred to prosecutors while in custody.

The Seodaemun Police Station said on Friday that the woman was sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecution Service on charges of attempted murder, violating the Medical Service Act and obstruction of business.

The woman is accused of attacking a psychiatry professor with a knife at around 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 4 inside a consultation room at Severance Hospital.

The professor suffered a cut about 5 centimeters (2 inches) long to the face and other injuries and was taken to the emergency room. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman reportedly told police that she became angry because she believed a doctor at the hospital had conspired with another hospital to prevent her from receiving treatment.

Police arrested the woman at the scene on suspicion of aggravated assault. Investigators later changed the charge to attempted murder after concluding that she had intended to kill the professor.

Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seodaemun District, western Seoul NEWS1

The Seoul Western District Court issued an arrest warrant on Nov. 7, citing the risk that the woman could flee.

Police added charges of violating the Medical Service Act and obstruction of business after determining that the woman injured a medical professional inside a consultation room and disrupted patient care.

The provision of the Medical Service Act applied in the case was strengthened after Lim Se-won, a psychiatry professor at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Jongno District, central Seoul, was fatally stabbed by a patient in 2018. The amendment increased penalties for assaults against medical personnel.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]