Woman referred to prosecutors after knife attack at psychiatrist

Police added medical law and obstruction charges, citing provisions strengthened after a psychiatrist was fatally stabbed by a patient in 2018.

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(서울=뉴스1) 최지환 기자 = 세브란스병원 의사를 흉기로 피습한 혐의를 받는 50대 여성이 7일 오후 서울 마포구 서울서부지방법원에서 열린 구속 전 피의자 심문(영장실질심사)에 출석하고 있다. 2026.11.7/뉴스1
Police officers escort the hooded woman accused of attacking a Severance Hospital psychiatry professor to an arrest-warrant hearing in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 7.

A woman accused of attacking a psychiatry professor with a knife inside a consultation room at Severance Hospital in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, has been referred to prosecutors while in custody.

The Seodaemun Police Station said on Friday that the woman was sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecution Service on charges of attempted murder, violating the Medical Service Act and obstruction of business.

The woman is accused of attacking a psychiatry professor with a knife at around 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 4 inside a consultation room at Severance Hospital.

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The professor suffered a cut about 5 centimeters (2 inches) long to the face and other injuries and was taken to the emergency room. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman reportedly told police that she became angry because she believed a doctor at the hospital had conspired with another hospital to prevent her from receiving treatment.

Police arrested the woman at the scene on suspicion of aggravated assault. Investigators later changed the charge to attempted murder after concluding that she had intended to kill the professor.

(서울=뉴스1) 김진환 기자 = 연세의료원 산하 세브란스병원 교수들이 오는 27일부터 무기한 휴진을 예고한 26일 오후 서울 서대문구 신촌 세브란스병원에서 시민들이 발걸음을 옮기고 있다. 2024.6.26/뉴스1
Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seodaemun District, western Seoul

The Seoul Western District Court issued an arrest warrant on Nov. 7, citing the risk that the woman could flee.

Police added charges of violating the Medical Service Act and obstruction of business after determining that the woman injured a medical professional inside a consultation room and disrupted patient care.

The provision of the Medical Service Act applied in the case was strengthened after Lim Se-won, a psychiatry professor at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Jongno District, central Seoul, was fatally stabbed by a patient in 2018. The amendment increased penalties for assaults against medical personnel.


BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr] 

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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