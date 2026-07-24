Woman injured in Gyeongsan apartment office arson dies

A woman critically injured in an explosion during an arson attack at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan has died, prompting police to upgrade the charge against the 71-year-old suspect.

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Police and fire officials cordon off an apartment management office in Sa-dong, Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, on July 23.

A woman who was critically injured in an explosion during an arson attack at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, died while undergoing treatment on Friday. 

The woman suffered burns across her body in the incident on Thursday and was transferred to a hospital in Seoul, where she was pronounced dead, the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said.

Following her death, police changed the charge against the 71-year-old suspect from arson of an inhabited structure resulting in injury to arson of an inhabited structure resulting in death or injury.

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Investigators are examining the circumstances of her death and its connection to the attack.


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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