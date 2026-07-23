Woman gets 42 months in prison for abandoning newborn to die outdoors

Read more
-
Life expectancy in Korea rises nearly 12 years over three decades, study finds
The increase to 83.4 years, the third-highest in Asia, was most impacted by a decrease in deaths from cardiovascular diseases.
-
Economically active youths down in May amid job market uncertainties
Korea’s youth labor force participation and employment rates fell in May as economic uncertainty deepened and post-graduation joblessness reached a record high.
-
Note points to financial hardship in Uijeongbu family deaths, police says
Police say a note points to severe financial hardship in the deaths of a couple and their two children found at an apartment complex in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.
-
'Who lowered the air conditioning?' Daegu man arrested for carrying knife following tiff over indoor temperature.
The investigation found that the man had repeatedly asked the apartment management office to raise the air conditioner's temperature setting.