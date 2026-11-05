Woman faces attempted murder charge after knife attack on Severance Hospital doctor

Police say the woman brought a kitchen knife to the hospital, prompting renewed calls for stronger protections for health care workers.

Police plan to seek an arrest warrant for a woman on attempted murder charges after she allegedly attacked a psychiatrist with a knife at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, western Seoul.

The Seodaemun Police Station plans to request an arrest warrant from the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office by the end of Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said.

The woman allegedly attacked the psychiatrist with a knife she had brought into a consultation room on the fifth floor of the hospital at around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The doctor's face and hands were injured in the alleged attack. The doctor suffered a stab wound approximately 5 centimeters (2 inches) long and received treatment in the emergency room. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The woman reportedly had no medical appointment at the hospital that day.

Hospital staff restrained the woman immediately after the attack, and police officers responding to a report arrested her at around 4:42 p.m.

Police initially arrested the woman on charges of aggravated assault but decided to pursue attempted murder charges after concluding that she had intended to kill the doctor. The decision was based partly on her statement that she had brought a kitchen knife from home in a shopping bag.

During questioning, the woman reportedly made rambling statements about her motive. She claimed that she had wanted to visit another hospital but became angry because a Severance Hospital doctor had conspired with another hospital to prevent her from receiving treatment there.

A person walks past Yonsei University College of Medicine at Severance Hospital in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 10. A psychiatry professor was stabbed at the hospital on Nov. 4. NEWS1

Police plan to verify her claims and investigate whether she had previously received treatment at Severance Hospital.

Medical organizations called for stronger measures to protect health care workers following the attack and stressed that ensuring their safety is essential to protecting patients.

The Korean Intern Resident Association issued a statement Thursday urging authorities to take action.

"Ensuring the safety of health care workers and providing patients with a safe environment for treatment go hand in hand," the association said.

"The fact that violence continues despite mandatory security measures at medical institutions shows that the system is not functioning effectively on the ground," the association added. "The government and medical institutions must not treat this incident as a problem confined to a single hospital. They must conduct a comprehensive review of compliance with existing standards and emergency response systems and transparently disclose the findings."

The association also called for tougher penalties for violence against medical personnel.

"The government and National Assembly should expand the scope of tougher penalties beyond emergency rooms to all areas where medical care is provided,” the association said. “Investigative authorities and courts must respond firmly, recognizing that violence against health care workers is a serious crime that can also endanger the lives of other patients."

Medical staff and patients walk through a hospital in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2024 YONHAP

The association also emphasized that the incident should not lead to stigmatization of people with mental illnesses.

"The higher the barriers to seeking medical care become [because of stigma], the further those who need help will be pushed away from treatment," the association said. "Punishment must be directed solely at acts of violence."

The Seoul Medical Association (SMA) also issued a statement condemning the attack and demanding stronger safety measures.

"After the late professor Lim Se-won was murdered at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital in 2018, promises were made to improve laws and systems to protect medical professionals,” SMA said. “Yet another psychiatry professor has been attacked in a clinical setting.”

"How many more health care workers must be injured or lose their lives before safety in medical settings is guaranteed?"

Psychiatrist Lim was stabbed to death by a patient at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital in central Seoul in December 2018.

SMA stressed that “a weapon wielded against medical personnel is a weapon aimed at the lives of the public."

"We need access controls tailored to medical institutions, systems for responding to dangerous situations, emergency reporting mechanisms and coordination systems that enable police to respond swiftly,” the Seoul association said.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]