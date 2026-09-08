Woman demands answers after pet dog dies in Korean Air cargo hold

Korean Air aircrafts are seen at the Incheon International Airport on July 6. YONHAP

The incident happened on a flight from Guangzhou, China, to the United States last week, prompting calls for evidence.

A woman is demanding answers after her pet dog died while being transported in the cargo hold of a Korean Air flight last week. The airline said there were no problems with the aircraft environment required for transporting pets.

The woman said on Instagram on Friday that her golden retriever, Bubble, died while traveling in the cargo hold of a Korean Air flight.

The incident occurred a day earlier during a trip from Guangzhou, China, to the United States via Incheon. The woman claimed it took about two hours after she left the aircraft for Bubble's body to be returned to her.

"I need Korean Air to preserve the evidence, explain what happened during those missing hours and give me the truth about how my girl died," she said in her Instagram post. "Bubble was not luggage. She was family."

She asked Korean Air to release CCTV footage, records of the entire transportation process from handling and unloading to handover, and work records for the employees involved.

The airline issued a statement on its official social media accounts on Monday after the case drew attention.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the customer who lost her beloved dog and would like to provide information regarding the matter,” the airline said. “When Flight KE868 from Guangzhou arrived in Incheon and the cargo hold was opened, the dog was unfortunately found dead inside the crate."

The airline, however, emphasized that its aircraft wasn't to blame.

Travelers queue at the Incheon International Airport on Aug. 2. YONHAP

“Other pets were also being transported on the same flight,” the airline said. “The environment required for transporting pets was maintained without any abnormalities, and the other animals showed no health problems.”

The airline also said that it has done what it could to help the grief-stricken passenger.

“We provided the owner with a detailed explanation of the dog's condition when it was found that day and are currently reviewing her additional inquiries,” the airline said. “We will continue to communicate with the customer and provide information regarding the matter.”

The woman renewed her demand for records after Korean Air released its statement in a follow-up post on her Instagram on Monday.

"The fact that other pets arrived safely does not prove that nothing happened to Bubble," the post read. “What I want is evidence, complete records and the truth about what happened to my baby."





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]