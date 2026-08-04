Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother-in-law in Seongnam

The woman has a mental illness, and her mother-in-law had dementia, according to police. They believe that tension built up between the two over time and led to the incident.

A woman with a mental illness has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing her dementia-ridden mother-in-law to death at their home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, the Seongnam Jungwon Police Station said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a low-rise apartment building in Jungwon District on Monday afternoon.

A relative who lives in the same building called the police, who arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and arrested the woman at the scene.

Police will seek a detention warrant for the suspect on the charge of murdering a lineal ascendant — an aggravated offense under Korean law that covers the killing of a parent or a spouse’s parent.

The woman and her mother-in-law reportedly lived in the same home for years.

The woman has a mental illness, and her mother-in-law had dementia, police said. Investigators believe that tension built up between the two over time and led to the incident. They are working to establish the precise sequence of events.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]