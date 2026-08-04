Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother-in-law in Seongnam

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Seoul suspends construction work, activities and events under highest heat warning
The city suspended construction, work by older adults and outdoor events after the KMA issued its highest level heat wave warning.
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NEC email on voter turnout revisions may widen scope of investigation
The directive, sent on the morning of the local elections, differed from the publicly released guidance, raising questions about organizational wrongdoing.
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Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek
The other two students were stopped at the gate, according to police.
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Massive vote-count error found in Siheung during June 3 local elections
Data show 3,612 votes were omitted from Siheung’s 9 a.m. election report and then added an hour later, raising questions about turnout figures and reporting procedures.