With AI, Korea faces balancing act between driving growth and disgruntling public





The logo of Samsung Electronics, left, and SK hynix YONHAP





Baek Yeong-ju goes to work every day at a large company, where she has been for 15 years. As a deputy general manager, she used to train new hires who joined her team.

Now she doesn’t.

Instead, she works with five AI agents that do the research, first drafts and reports that a newcomer used to handle. Baek’s routine at a company that is not a chipmaker appeared in MBC’s investigative television program “PD Note” (1990-) in October, showing that AI is changing hiring across industries and quietly closing the door on young people looking for a first job.

Korea sold more to the world in September than in any month in its history. Total exports topped $120 billion for the first time, and it all boiled down to AI.

Technology firms are buying memory chips for their data centers as fast as Korea can make them. But the boom has a catch: Companies are using AI instead of hiring entry-level workers, the gains are going to a few large firms and the chip plants near Seoul are straining local resources.

The boom itself is hard to miss. Semiconductor exports more than tripled from a year earlier to a record $60.3 billion in September. Chips made up 49.9 percent of total exports, and memory shipments rose from $11.79 billion to $54.07 billion in one year as data centers bought more and prices climbed. Exports from January to September, at $814.5 billion, already beat all of last year’s record of $709.3 billion.

But the gains are concentrated in a few companies. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix together control more than 80 percent of the global market for high bandwidth memory (HBM), while less than 1 percent of Korea’s workers are in the chip sector. That leaves young workers like those at Baek’s company with fewer chances to start a career. The chip plants near Seoul also use a lot of resources: The Yongin cluster needs about a quarter of Seoul’s electricity and produces almost none of it locally.





A graphic of a computer chip marked AI, sitting at the center of a brain-shaped network. YONHAP







Same company, different paychecks

This AI boom hasn’t impacted everyone equally. SK hynix, the leading supplier of HBM to Nvidia, paid employees a performance bonus worth 2,964 percent of their monthly base salary for 2025.

Even within Samsung Electronics, the gap is wide. Under its wage deal for this year, memory division workers expect bonuses of up to about 600 million won ($450,000), while those in the foundry division, which makes chips designed by other companies, expect about 200 million won ($150,000), according to a May 27 report by Kyungbuk Maeil.

“It is true that our chip division’s bonus payout rate falls short of competitors,’” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in March.





Members of the Samsung Electronics labor union protest the gap in performance bonuses under the company’s 2026 wage deal at a rally in front of the main gate of Samsung’s Suwon campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 16. NEWS1









AI gets the job first

The profits generated from AI have not yet reached many young Koreans seeking jobs. Employment among people aged 15 to 29 has fallen by 285,000 between June 2022 and June this year, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a report released in August. About 94 percent of these drops came from industries where AI usage is prioritized, such as information services, publishing, programming and professional services.

AI now does much of the work new employees used to, such as collecting data, writing first drafts, basic analysis and translation — all tasks that help them build the foundation for a professional skill set. Called the “seniority-biased technological change" by the central bank, this system of AI handling easy tasks and experienced workers revising them is reducing the need for young workers.

Developers are feeling the pressure as well. One AI developer told the national daily Kyunghyang Shinmun in an interview in March, “Unlike a few months before, when programmers trusted their own code more than AI, now AI is much better than me.”

Even top academic performers are struggling in the face of AI. Choi Hyun-jun, from the “PD Note” episode, passed the certified public accountant exam after four and a half years of study and is still looking for full-time work. Another applicant featured in the episode has a perfect Test of English for International Communication score and a GPA of 4.2 but has been rejected by more than 30 companies.

For many students, looking for jobs has become an everyday struggle. A university senior who began applying in March still spends evenings after class at a cafe near campus working on applications, according to a Jeonbuk Ilbo report published in May.

In its August report, the BOK said that AI is not the only cause of the employment issue, as companies started cutting employees during the pandemic. Yet, researchers at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade warn that the latest trend will soon shrink the quantity of skilled workers.





A robotic hand holds up an empty office chair in this graphic, a symbol of the growing worry that AI is taking over jobs once filled by people. JOONGANG ILBO

The 52-hour fight

Workers on the losing side of the race have fared worse. Samsung’s loss-making foundry division and system large-scale integration divisions, which design processors and sensors, skipped entry-level hiring in both rounds of recruitment last year.

The AI chip race has also fueled a fight over engineers’ working hours. It centered on the Semiconductor Special Act, Korea’s main law supporting the chip industry, which gives chipmakers bigger tax credits and priority access to electricity and water. Korean law caps the workweek at 52 hours, and chipmakers wanted the act to exempt research and development engineers, who design new chips.

Ahn Hyun, then SK hynix’s development chief, pointed to a rival at a National Academy of Engineering of Korea event in December 2024: “Taiwan’s TSMC even pays extra allowances to encourage engineers to work late.”

Many engineers, however, disagree. In a union survey last year, 90 percent of Samsung’s unionized research and development (R&D) staff opposed the exemption. One engineer wrote in the survey that they had received top performance ratings three years in a row with barely five hours of overtime a month, according to the news outlet Pressian in February 2025

“One of the secrets to maintaining high productivity is getting enough rest,” the engineer wrote. Jeong Kwang-hyun, vice chairman of SK Hynix's Icheon union, said in February of last year that engineers there average about 43 hours a week, calling it “proof that R&D is possible under the current system,” according to Bizhankook.

The act passed in January without the exemption, but the debate continues.

“The current 52-hour system must be revised,” Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said at a forum on Aug. 6.

Even so, how much chip workers earn depends less on how long they work than on which chip they make.

Who pays for the power

The so-called boom also requires electricity that the region of Seoul cannot provide. The Yongin chip cluster, where Samsung and SK hynix are building their newest labs, will need around 15 to 16 gigawatts at full operation, which is reportedly around 25 percent of Seoul city’s electricity demand.

The problem is not the required electricity itself but that power is being produced outside of Seoul and in other provinces. Most of the power is produced at plants on the coastline. To close this gap between in-city production and out-of-city production, the Korea Electric Power Corporation is pursuing a 37 trillion won project to move power plants situated on the coast of the southwestern region of the country to the inland areas of Yongin, Gyeonggi. The project is scheduled to finish in 2036.

Residents in the affected radius of the project are fighting against the relocation. From a broader perspective, the project itself looks promising. It is meant to produce more electricity and transport it more efficiently throughout the peninsula, but it is meeting resistance.





Cranes tower over the construction site of SK hynix’s semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, where the chipmaker is building new memory chip plants to meet rising AI demand, in July. YONHAP





The cost of the AI boom

Two Korean companies dominate the memory chips powering AI. SK hynix accounted for 50 percent of global HBM revenue in the second quarter, while Samsung Electronics held 33 percent, according to Counterpoint Research data released on Sept. 3.

But the industry's rapid growth has created relatively few jobs. Most of this year's economic growth came from the chip sector, which employs a small share of Korea's work force, the Korea Labor Institute said in an Aug. 6 brief, while jobs for young people are sliding fast.

AI "is accelerating the trend of the diminishing career ladder for young people," said Oh Sam-il, the head of the BOK's employment research team.

For Korea, the AI boom has brought record exports and global recognition. But behind the numbers, young job seekers face a shrinking entry-level market, workers clash over compensation and communities face growing demands for electricity.





BY KIM MIN-JUN, PAIK SUN-WOO, LEE WON-JUN, CHAE JONG-HEON, KWAK JOON-HYUK [mjunkim29@kis.ac, swpaik28@kis.ac, wjlee28@kis.ac, j0ngheon8816@gmail.com, joonkwak28@kis.ac]



