Winter kimchi preparations cheapest since 2020 as cabbage prices plunge

The cost of kimjang (kimchi-making) has fallen to its lowest level this decade, down nearly 15 percent from last year after mild weather led to improved harvests.

The cost of 11 ingredients needed for a family of four to make kimchi for winter came to 288,500 won ($220) at traditional markets and 360,340 won at major supermarkets this year, according to the market tracker Korea Price Information on Monday. Compared with last year, households would pay 14.8 percent less at traditional markets and 10.9 percent less at supermarkets, equivalent to savings of 50,000 won and 43,940 won, respectively.

Kimjang is a centuries-old Korean tradition of making large batches of kimchi in late fall or early winter that originated from the need to preserve vegetables for the colder months, when fresh produce was scarce.





Vegetables accounted for much of the drop in kimjang costs. The price of 20 heads of napa cabbage at traditional markets plunged 33.3 percent on year to 80,000 won, as favorable weather this fall improved harvests and kept shipments flowing smoothly.

The steepest drop came from scallions, whose prices halved as supplies recovered from last year's poor harvest, while the prices of young radishes and green onions each recorded a 20 percent decline. Prices also fell across the board at major supermarkets, led by scallions at 35.3 percent, followed by napa cabbage at 27.3 percent, green onions at 21.3 percent and young radishes at 14.4 percent.

The lower prices also benefited from a broader shift toward packaged kimchi, which has reduced the concentration of demand during the peak winter preparation season.

People make kimchi during in a traditional market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 16. NEWS1

By contrast, prices rose for seafood and some seasonings used to make kimchi paste. Salted shrimp, a key ingredient, became 33.3 percent more expensive at traditional markets and 28.9 percent more expensive at major supermarkets for a kilogram (2.2 pounds), as warmer waters disrupted fishing and storage costs increased. The price for 5 kilograms of solar sea salt also climbed 16.7 percent and 34.7 percent, respectively.

The government aims to keep kimjang costs in check by releasing food reserves, including 46,500 metric tons of napa cabbage, and providing 64 billion won in subsidies to lower prices for agricultural and fishery products.

Above-average temperatures forecast for November are expected to push the optimal kimjang season to late November through early December in central Korea and early to mid-December in southern regions.

Temperatures generally need to remain at or below 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on average, with daily lows of zero degrees Celsius or less, for ideal kimjang conditions.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]