Winner's Song Min-ho ordered to re-enlist after skipping work during mandatory military service

Song Min-ho, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, apologizes as he attends a hearing for his trial on charges of violating the Military Service Act, in this file photo from Oct. 1. YONHAP

The singer was ordered to return to mandatory service after a court conviction for missing 102 days of alternative-duty work became final.

Song Min-ho, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, will be required to re-enlist in the military after a court found him guilty of not showing up for work during his alternative mandatory service, the military manpower agency said Friday.

Song was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of failing to appear at his duty station for 102 days during his term as a social service agent between March 2023 and December 2024.

The Seoul Western District Court handed down the ruling Oct. 1, and the decision was finalized as Song did not appeal the verdict.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said the re-enlistment of Song was confirmed as the ruling was finalized without appeal. A defendant has two weeks to appeal a court's ruling.

“We plan to comprehensively review the exact period of the reenlistment and his next duty station based on the ruling, and notify Song of the results,” an MMA official said.





Yonhap