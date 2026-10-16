Winner's Song Min-ho ordered to re-enlist after skipping work during mandatory military service

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Astro’s Jinjin voted K-pop star best to go cafe-hopping with
Astro's Jinjin was voted the K-pop artist best suited for autumn cafe-hopping in Picnic's global poll, edging out EXO's Kai and BTS' Jimin.
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FAO highlights Korea’s AI role in global food security
The FAO’s Seoul chief says Korea can help strengthen global food security by sharing agricultural data systems and inclusive smart-farming expertise.
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Gender minister seeks end to domestic violence exemption
Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong urged abolishing a rule that prevents punishment when domestic violence victims oppose it.
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Firefighters injured in Bucheon blaze days after Gyeonggi chief calls fire service a 'financial drain'
Seven people were injured, including five firefighters, after a fire at a Bucheon factory rapidly spread through a cleanroom storing flammable materials.