Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, left, holds U.S. President Donald Trump's hand during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Nov. 18, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Analysts say Washington's nuclear accord with Riyadh is a one-off strategic hedge, not a precedent likely to win Seoul enrichment or reprocessing rights.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]

When the United States signed a civil nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia last week, it opened a door for Riyadh that it has kept shut for Seoul for half a century.

As South Korea conducts its own negotiations with Washington to secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing rights, the timing of the U.S.-Saudi accord has not gone unnoticed.

Thomas Countryman, who served as lead negotiator for the United States during the bilateral "123 agreement" renegotiations with Seoul from 2013 to 2015, described the U.S.-Saudi accord as a historic departure from American nonproliferation leadership.

“For the last 50 years, there have not been any exceptions made in 123 agreements until this Saudi agreement,” Countryman told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “It is the first big reversal of policy and a reversal of leadership, because it opens the door for other countries to do the same thing with their friends.”

The deal drew attention chiefly for appearing to carve out an exception to Washington's nonproliferation "gold standard" — the decades-old principle that foreign partners forgo domestic enrichment and reprocessing while accepting intrusive International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections.

Under the U.S.-Saudi agreement, Washington and Riyadh will spend two years studying whether uranium enrichment on Saudi soil is commercially viable. If approved, an American company would build and operate the facility. If deemed unviable, Saudi Arabia is barred from pursuing enrichment independently or with foreign partners for 10 years.

South Korea's presidential National Security Office reacted with cautious vigilance.

"We've been following this agreement with interest," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters on July 22. "Even if it carries no direct implications for us, it could carry indirect ones."

On the surface, the Saudi deal could be seen as a hopeful sign — proof that the United States will now trade nonproliferation purity for strategic advantage, which could work in South Korea's favor.

But South Korean officials and nuclear experts aren't so sure. Seoul's nuclear sector operates on a vastly different scale, under entirely different geopolitical stakes.





The Saeul-3 and Saeul-4 reactors in the southeastern port city of Ulsan NUCLEAR SAFETY AND SECURITY COMMISSION

Different scales, different stakes

South Korea's nuclear partnership with Washington is governed by a bilateral "123 agreement," named after Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act.

Under its current terms, Seoul must obtain Washington's written consent before it can enrich uranium or reprocess spent fuel — a restriction that has held firm even as South Korea built one of the world's largest civilian nuclear sectors.

Nuclear power plants in South Korea LEE JEONG-MIN

South Korea operates 26 domestic reactors and powers a broader network requiring fuel for roughly 40 reactors when accounting for export projects. That operational track record gives Seoul a compelling economic case for domestic fuel-cycle rights — one far stronger than Saudi Arabia, which has yet to turn on its first commercial reactor.

"Because South Korea's and Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear industries are at fundamentally different stages of development, a simple side-by-side comparison is difficult," a senior Foreign Ministry official said during a closed-door briefing on Tuesday.

The official emphasized that any future enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia would be built, run and strictly controlled by U.S. companies — a U.S.-managed "black box" arrangement. The U.S. Department of Energy explicitly framed the agreement as a vehicle to secure a vital foothold for American vendors, such as Westinghouse, in the nascent Saudi reactor market.

South Korea’s nuclear cooperation talks with the United States, led by chief negotiator Lim Kap-soo, are not seeking a foreign-managed facility. Seoul wants the right to operate and control indigenous fuel-cycle facilities.

That distinction is critical.

Washington felt comfortable offering a foreign-managed arrangement to a dependent partner with no existing commercial reactors. Granting similar rights to South Korea, however, would create a major global competitor capable of serving its own industry and exporting fuel-cycle services worldwide.

"Nuclear technology is one of a handful of fields that countries treat as a matter of national prestige rather than mere commercial competitiveness," said Chung Bum-jin, a professor of nuclear engineering at Kyung Hee University.

"With these high-prestige technologies, there is an inherent reluctance in Washington to let potential rivals catch up," Chung said. "It is as much a matter of geopolitical pride as it is of nonproliferation."





U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Nov. 19, 2025. AP/YONHAP

A calculated hedge

Washington’s decision to defer Saudi enrichment behind a two-year study is considered a calculated geopolitical move.

By dangling the prospect of future enrichment, the United States keeps Saudi Arabia inside its own nuclear supply chain rather than losing Riyadh to Chinese or Russian competitors, all without committing to immediate, irreversible technology transfers.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz made such a point during a recent interview on CBS News' Face the Nation, saying Washington wanted Gulf partners "buying from us, not the Chinese or Russians."

The agreement is also bound to broader Middle East diplomacy, including Washington's push to normalize Saudi-Israeli ties.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social post SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that Saudi Arabia "will NOT be enriching Uranium" and that the whole agreement was "solely contingent" on Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords. Though the full text remains classified, the post highlighted how nonproliferation purity was traded for geopolitical realignment.

The two-year study functions less as a technical milestone than as a political compromise designed to delay a Saudi pivot toward Beijing or Moscow while reassuring a skeptical U.S. Congress.

This leaves Seoul in a fundamentally different bargaining position.

"First, Saudi Arabia can tell the United States, 'If you don't help us with enrichment, we'll go to China or Russia,' and Washington cannot easily ignore that given Riyadh's diplomatic autonomy," said Jun Bong-geun, president of the Korean Nuclear Policy Society. "Second, Saudi Arabia has been planning a massive reactor construction program for over a decade and could offer that entire new market to U.S. companies."

South Korea, having already built its own mature reactor industry, has no such untapped domestic market to trade in exchange for fuel-cycle rights.

Countryman warned Seoul against viewing the transactional Saudi model as a viable precedent.

A deal tailored to satisfy a single administration, he said, may fail to yield the durable, bipartisan arrangement South Korea actually needs.

"Satisfying the Trump administration is not the same thing as satisfying the rest of the world," Countryman said. "Many countries have figured out that you can get what you want from this administration with economic payoffs to his family and his friends. That is not the same thing as meeting the highest nonproliferation standards."





Tied at the Hill

On Capitol Hill, the nuclear ambitions of Seoul and Riyadh are increasingly viewed as a package deal.

U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and three Democratic colleagues, wrote to Trump on Jan. 30, urging the White House to enforce rigorous nonproliferation safeguards on any revised agreement with South Korea, explicitly linking their concerns to parallel negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

When the U.S.-Saudi accord was announced, Markey condemned it as "irresponsible and dangerous" and noted he had raised identical red flags regarding South Korea seven months earlier.

Any modified 123 agreement with South Korea must undergo a mandatory 90-day congressional review — the same legislative hurdle facing the Saudi deal.





First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, right, and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker walk toward a conference room for talks on security-related issues from summit agreements at the Foreign Ministry in central Seoul on June 2. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Separating power from proliferation

Beyond Capitol Hill, Seoul faces an internal obstacle in its pitch to Washington: its own domestic political landscape.

For Jun, the primary hurdle to securing fuel-cycle rights is not merely Washington’s reluctance, but the growing call for nuclear armament back home.

Public opinion polls consistently show that roughly seven in 10 South Koreans support developing an independent nuclear arsenal.

“Granting enrichment and reprocessing rights to a country with that level of public enthusiasm for nuclear weapons signals to Washington that the nation could pivot toward weaponization at any moment,” Jun said. “South Korea must temper public rhetoric on nuclear armament to make a credible case that its request is strictly peaceful.”

Ham Hyung-pil, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, argued that Seoul should anchor its case strictly in energy security and supply chain synergies — leveraging industrial assets Saudi Arabia lacks.

“Semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding are what Washington values most in South Korea today,” Ham noted, pointing out that any ambitious U.S. nuclear supply chain expansion will rely heavily on Korean manufacturing and shipbuilding capabilities.

To reassure skeptics in Washington and international watchdog agencies, Countryman advised Seoul to take proactive institutional measures, such as committing unconditionally to IAEA Additional Protocol safeguards and enacting domestic legislation that criminalizes non-civilian nuclear research.

“I would recommend to the government of [South Korea] that it do more than make a political statement about its intentions,” Countryman said. “That would be a far more effective step to influence world public opinion and build the long-term trust required for a lasting agreement.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]