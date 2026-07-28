Will police reform fix the force — or drive officers away?

Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung speaks during a press briefing at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 16. NEWS1

A nationwide transfer plan meant to restore trust after a botched murder probe is facing fierce resistance from officers who warn it could weaken investigations and drive recruits away.

A police reform meant to restore trust is instead tearing at the police from within.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced on July 16 that it would expand the police personnel rotation system as part of a broader reform package following the Jang Yun-gi case in Gwangju, where the police are accused of botching the investigation into a high school girl's murder in May because the suspect is the son of a police officer.

Unlike other administrative civil servants, police officers below the ranks of superintendent and senior superintendent have generally not been subject to nationwide rotations because investigations require continuity and locally accumulated expertise.

Beginning in the first half of next year, more officers will be subject to the rotation system, with transfers expanded nationwide instead of being confined to individual provinces.

The government argues the changes are intended to strengthen internal and external oversight.

However, for many on the front lines, the reforms are solving the wrong problem.

"It's like applying collective punishment to the whole organization because of one person, Jang Yun-gi’s father," one officer said, referring to the father of the Gwangju murder suspect.

Jang Yun-gi, center, who is accused of killing a teenage high school student in downtown Gwangju, is transferred to prosecutors from Gwangju Seobu Police Station on May 14. YONHAP

The Korean National Police Workers Council, the closest equivalent to a police labor union, immediately issued a statement opposing the plan and announced a nationwide head-shaving protest, one of the most dramatic forms of public protest in Korea.

As criticism mounted, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA)’s personnel division issued an internal notice on July 21, saying the proposal would not require mandatory nationwide rotations or forced transfers for officers of every rank.

While details will be finalized after discussions by a task force on investigative reform, unverified rumors circulating online have continued to fuel confusion within the force.

Opposition has been strongest among frontline investigators below the inspector rank, who fear frequent rotations will undermine investigative expertise.

The inaugural meeting of a task force focused on regaining the public's trust in police investigations is held at the Korean National Police Agency headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on July 27. KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY

"It takes at least three years of learning from senior investigators before you're able to proactively initiate investigations on your own," said an anonymous assistant inspector with the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. "If officers are constantly rotated, investigative capabilities will inevitably decline, and continuity in investigations will suffer. It's especially damaging for units where expertise and institutional knowledge are critical."

Police officers also expressed concern that the overhaul could have unintended consequences for bigger investigations.

"Local police officers generally handle fewer and simpler cases," said an anonymous lieutenant at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. "If they are suddenly brought to Seoul to take on major investigations without any preparation, it could undermine the stability of their work and make it harder to develop seasoned investigators."

Some officers who support the proposal argue that it should be accompanied by sufficient support measures.

"I think [rotations] are necessary as part of broader reform, and I also support them because they give officers the chance to gain experience working outside their home region," said an unnamed precinct chief inspector in Seoul. "But issues such as higher commuting costs, especially fuel expenses, and whether official housing will be provided need to be addressed.”

The KNPA reportedly plans to secure funding to provide official housing and transportation subsidies for officers subject to the rotation system.

The uncertainty is already reshaping the next generation of police officers.

Online posts from police exam applicants criticize the proposed nationwide rotation system. SCREEN CAPTURE

A few police academy applicants and newly appointed officers are reportedly considering abandoning a career in policing or changing jobs altogether due to the new rule.

"I always thought one of the advantages of becoming a police officer was being able to live and work in my own community," said Kim, who has been preparing for the open recruitment exam for entry-level police officers in the Seoul metropolitan area for the past two years. "If I have to move around nationwide anyway, I'd rather take the entrance exam to become an administrative civil servant. I'm seriously thinking about giving up on the police exam."

The backlash has also spread across online communities for police exam applicants, where posts have branded the proposal a "job scam."

Their argument is simple: Applicants compete in region-based recruitment with different passing scores depending on where they apply, only to discover after entering the force that they may be transferred anywhere in the country.

Kim Nam-jun, center, an attorney and chair of the police task force focused on regaining the public's trust, speaks to reporters after the inaugural meeting of the task force at the National Office of Investigation of the Korean National Police Agency headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on July 27. YONHAP

Some officers argue that the deeper problem lies in the police leadership's tendency to introduce makeshift reforms whenever a major incident occurs.

"Other government ministries tend to take a cautious approach to institutional reform," said an anonymous chief inspector with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. "But whenever the police come under a barrage of critical media coverage, the leadership often rushes out multiple reform measures.”

They added that reforms that were introduced in a rush are often useless in the field.

"Every time something happens, the response is to overhaul the entire organization," another Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency inspector said. "It's a one-dimensional approach, and the burden and consequences always fall on rank-and-file officers who have no power.”

BY LEE AH-MI [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]