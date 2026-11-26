The departure of key pro-autonomy officials leaves national security adviser Wi Sung-lac with greater influence over South Korea’s foreign and security policy.

Twenty-three years ago, Wi Sung-lac, currently the national security adviser, found himself on the losing side of a foreign policy power struggle. This time, he has emerged on top.

Wi was removed from his post as director-general for North American affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 23 years ago after being associated with the ministry’s pro-U.S. faction during the debate over Seoul's troop deployment to Iraq. The issue of deploying forces to the Middle East — following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for naval support in the Strait of Hormuz — has resurfaced under another progressive administration, but the balance of power has reversed.

Wi retained his position in Monday's Cabinet reshuffle, while Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Lee Jong-seok — two pillars of the faction advocating greater diplomatic autonomy from Washington — are both set to leave office.

The prevailing view in political circles is that the reshuffle has shifted the balance of power within the administration's foreign and security policy team toward the pro-alliance faction led by Wi.

"I think it should be seen as strengthening the camp that places greater emphasis on the [South] Korea-U.S. alliance," Rep. Song Young-gil of the Democratic Party (DP), who had been floated as a potential foreign minister, said of the reshuffle on YTN Radio on Wednesday. Lim Woong-soon, currently the second deputy national security adviser, was instead nominated for the position.

"Wi has become virtually unassailable," former Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun, a veteran figure in the pro-autonomy faction, said Tuesday on media commentator Kim Eo-jun's YouTube channel. "At least when it comes to foreign affairs, security and unification, Wi is now the president."

Wi is the only one of the three presidential office chiefs appointed at the outset of the Lee Jae Myung administration who remains in office.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, right, speaks with Lim Woong-soon, second deputy national security adviser who is now nominated as the Foreign Minister, during a presidential office meeting at the Blue House on March 6. NEWS1

Outgoing Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also shares close personal ties with Wi, both having attended Namseong Middle School in Iksan, North Jeolla. Cho's replacement is widely seen as a passing of the baton within the pro-alliance faction.

Foreign minister nominee Lim is also a close aide to Wi. Lim worked closely with him on negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program when Wi served as special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the Foreign Ministry and enjoys his considerable trust.

"Wi's recommendation also played a role in Lim's appointment as second deputy national security adviser when the [Lee] administration took office," a ruling bloc figure who asked not to be named said. "Wi's seniority and apparent lack of personal ambition, as he is not seeking another position, likely worked to his advantage."





A reversal of fortunes

Many diplomats recall the debate over Seoul's troop deployment to Iraq 23 years ago, when the pro-autonomy and pro-alliance factions' standings were reversed.

Coincidentally, on the day of the Cabinet reshuffle, a revised motion to extend the Cheonghae Unit's deployment was placed before the National Assembly's National Defense Committee. The motion seeks to expand the unit's operational area, which currently protects commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, to waters south of Oman, closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed expansion follows U.S. President Donald Trump's public call in March for South Korea and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Seoul, however, has maintained that the expanded mission is for maritime security and will not involve participation in the war with Iran.

Sailors from the Cheonghae Unit stand in formation beside a naval destroyer during a departure ceremony in Busan in May. YONHAP

Twenty-three years ago, the pro-alliance faction lost ground despite successfully pushing for the troop deployment.

In 2003, the first year of the Roh Moo-hyun administration, then-Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan and Wi, then-director general for North American affairs, clashed with the pro-autonomy faction led by Lee Jong-seok, then-deputy secretary general of the National Security Council (NSC), over the additional deployment of troops to Iraq.

The government decided to send additional troops in October that year, but control over foreign and security policy ultimately fell to the pro-autonomy faction, which had fiercely opposed the deployment.

In January the following year, Yoon was dismissed after a controversy over disparaging remarks about the president by senior Foreign Ministry officials, and Wi was also removed from his post as director-general for North American affairs.

Wi was then reassigned as policy coordination director at the NSC, placing him under Lee Jong-seok, his former rival.

Outgoing National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok attends a parliamentary audit of government bodies at the agency’s headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The two factions have also clashed under the Lee administration over several issues, including troop deployments to the Middle East, unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang and the prospects of a summit between Pyongyang and Washington.

Although President Lee sided with different factions at different times depending on the issue, speculation grew that the pro-alliance faction was gaining influence.

A summit between North Korea and the United States on the sidelines of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which the pro-autonomy faction had hoped would turn the tide in its favor, also failed to materialize.

Chung, who expressed optimism ahead of last year's APEC summit in Gyeongju about a possible meeting between the North Korean and U.S. leaders that ultimately failed to materialize, refrained from publicly commenting on the prospects of such a meeting ahead of this year's summit. The shift in behavior was also seen as a sign of the pro-autonomy faction's waning influence.





A fateful Friday the 13th

Washington's restrictions on intelligence sharing concerning Pyongyang, imposed following Chung's remarks about a North Korean nuclear facility in Kusong, dealt another blow to the pro-autonomy faction.

"There was no sign whatsoever that U.S. intelligence agencies' doubts about their [South] Korean counterparts were being resolved, and there were limits to what the Foreign Ministry could do through the U.S. State Department to restore trust," a senior ruling bloc figure said. "However, given that [South] Korea is a sovereign nation, the United States did not openly raise the issue of personnel changes."

The pro-autonomy faction is seen as having lost further ground after failing to make meaningful progress in improving inter-Korean relations while also struggling to manage the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Speculation within the ruling bloc that Chung could be replaced reportedly gained traction following a private meeting with President Lee on Nov. 13.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, poses with Unification Minister Chung Dong-young after presenting him with his appointment certificate at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 28, 2025. YONHAP

President Lee summoned Chung for a one-on-one meeting that day, 10 days before the Cabinet reshuffle. Given how rarely the president meets privately with individual ministers, some within the ruling bloc even remarked behind the scenes, "Isn't it Friday the 13th, of all days?" — a reference to the date's traditional association with bad luck.

President Lee served as senior deputy chief of staff to Chung during his 2007 presidential campaign and also headed a group of Chung's supporters.

The private meeting has been interpreted as a courtesy gesture ahead of Chung's replacement, given his longstanding political ties with the president. President Lee also reportedly invited former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom to a private meal before replacing him.

Some within the ruling bloc, however, have expressed concerns that the simultaneous departures of leading pro-autonomy figures have removed a counterweight within the administration's foreign and security policy team.

"With Wi's influence expanding across the entire spectrum of foreign and security policy, he is now also positioned to bear much of the political responsibility for the success or failure of those policies going forward," a source familiar with the matter said.





BY YOON JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



