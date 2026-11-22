Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk announces his bid for a parliamentary seat in the June elections at the National Assembly in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 14. YONHAP

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) is keeping its distance from Cho Kuk — the former Korean justice minister and founder of the liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, who claims Japan recently denied him entry over his past visit to the Dokdo islets — as the party falls in line with President Lee Jae Myung's push for warmer ties with Tokyo.

Korea controls Dokdo, a group of rocky islets in the East Sea, but Japan also claims them, calling them Takeshima, and protests visits by Korean politicians.

As of Friday, the DP had not issued an official statement on the matter. Cho and his supporters have called Japan's decision to turn him away at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday "an unacceptable and unjust challenge to territorial sovereignty," suggesting that Japan barred him over his 2024 visit to Dokdo.

The DP's silence contrasts with the hard line the party had taken on disputes with Japan in the past.

Some in the ruling bloc see the restraint as part of a shift away from the Moon Jae-in administration's anti-Japan diplomacy. Unlike former President Moon, who clashed with Japan, Lee has prioritized relations with Tokyo, engaging in "shuttle diplomacy," or regular reciprocal visits between leaders, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. "Korea-Japan relations are brighter than ever," Lee said when he met Takaichi on the sidelines of Asean-related summits in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday.

"The Moon Jae-in government, which pushed nothing but anti-Japan sentiment, and the pragmatic Lee Jae Myung government are headed in different directions," a senior DP lawmaker said. "The party has naturally kept in step with the president's foreign policy and acted with caution."

"Many figures in the ruling camp realized during the Moon Jae-in administration that diplomatic issues must not be tied to domestic political issues," a lawmaker on the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee said.

The Rebuilding Korea Party's name is seen at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, during a press conference held by the party's founder Cho Kuk on Feb. 8. NEWS1

Cho's criminal record has played into DP caution. In December 2024, his two-year prison sentence was finalized on charges including academic fraud in his children's college admissions and halting a Blue House inspection into bribery allegations against a senior financial regulator.

"The Foreign Ministry told us that Cho was likely denied entry because of his criminal record, so we refrained from commenting," a DP official said.

The ministry said in a notice late Wednesday that the Japanese government explained that Cho's denial of entry was "a measure under the immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act." The ministry added that foreigners with a record of being sentenced to one year or more of detention, or an equivalent penalty, for violating Japanese or foreign laws "are in principle designated as denial-of-entry subjects."

Cho had not gone through the visa process for people with criminal records.

The stalled merger talks between the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party have also contributed to the silence. The two parties are sparring over a merger, with DP Rep. Lee Hae-sik saying that "unification talks have begun," and Rebuilding Korea Party floor leader Kim Joon-hyung saying he was displeased that the talks were "being used politically." The Rebuilding Korea Party has also labeled some DP lawmakers "anti-reform" and is preparing "assassin nominations," fielding its own candidates in those lawmakers' districts.

"The Rebuilding Korea Party's recent moves are about building its own strength rather than merging," a second-term DP lawmaker from the greater Seoul area said. "There's no reason to help the Rebuilding Korea Party, a competitor trying to hold the DP back."

Former DP leader Jung Chung-rae and other lawmakers in his faction, who have pushed for an early merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party, sided with Cho, calling Japan's denial of entry "a grave challenge to Korea's territorial sovereignty."





BY LEE CHAN-KYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]