Who will live on Dokdo? Search begins after last resident dies.

Ulleung County is preparing to recruit a new permanent resident for Dokdo after the death of its last registered inhabitant left the disputed islets with an official population of zero.

ULLEUNG COUNTY, North Gyeongsang — Dokdo, the disputed islets in the East Sea, could soon gain a new resident after the death of its last registered inhabitant left its official resident population at zero.

North Gyeongsang's Ulleung County said Tuesday that it began the process of selecting a new resident, as it believes that a prolonged absence of registered inhabitants could weaken a key symbol of Korea's effective control over the islets.

The county also plans to renovate the residential quarters on Seodo, the western part of Dokdo's two main islets, where the previous last resident, Kim Sin-yeol, had been registered.

It will then consult with the North Gyeongsang provincial government and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the first half of next year on recruiting a new permanent resident.

Kim died on March 2 at the age of 88 while staying at her daughter's home in Pohang, North Gyeongsang.

Kim had lived on Dokdo with her late husband, Kim Sung-do, who was widely known as the “village head of Dokdo.” The couple moved to the islets in the late 1960s and made a living through fishing. After her husband died in 2018, Kim succeeded him as the island's sole registered resident.

She left Dokdo in 2020 after Typhoon Haishen damaged her residence. Although the home was repaired the following year, her health worsened, preventing her from returning.

Late Kim Sin-yeol, center, the only and last resident of Dokdo, poses for a commemorative photo with her daughter, son-in-law, grandson and granddaughter at the residents’ quarters on Seodo in Dokdo-ri, Ulleung-eup, Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang. A photo of her late husband Kim Sung-do hangs behind her. YONHAP

Several people have expressed interest in moving their registered address to Dokdo since Kim's departure and death. However, none have met the legal requirements, and all applications have been rejected, including those submitted by members of Kim's family.

After Kim Sung-do died, Kim's daughter and son-in-law sought to transfer their residence to Dokdo, saying they wanted to care for Kim there, but their application was denied.

Under a North Gyeongsang provincial ordinance, anyone wishing to register as a resident of Dokdo must first obtain approval for permanent residence from the chief of Ulleung County.

Because Dokdo has no basic infrastructure such as shops or hospitals, residents must be able to support themselves, typically through fishing. Under the Resident Registration Act, a registered address must reflect a person's actual place of residence, making the ability to maintain a livelihood on the islets a key requirement.

Kim Sin-yeol and Kim Sung-do, third and fourth from right, then Dokdo's only residents, cast their ballots at the islets' first-ever absentee polling station on May 25, 2006. JOONGANG ILBO

Kim and her husband received approval for permanent residence in 1991 after demonstrating that they had settled on Dokdo in the late 1960s and had lived there for nearly 50 years while supporting themselves through fishing.

Before a new resident can move in, Ulleung County must clear Kim's personal belongings from the residence.

The county said it sent a formal notice to Kim's bereaved family requesting that they remove her belongings, but the notice was returned undelivered. Some family members are reportedly refusing to clear the residence because they hope to continue living there as Kim's successors.

"The process of selecting a new resident will begin after the residence has been renovated," a county official said. "To completely vacate the residence, Kim's belongings must first be removed, and we are also considering compulsory enforcement procedures if necessary."





BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]