'Who lowered the air conditioning?' Daegu man arrested for carrying knife following tiff over indoor temperature.

The investigation found that the man had repeatedly asked the apartment management office to raise the air conditioner's temperature setting.

A man accused of storming around an apartment complex with a knife because he was disgruntled over the air conditioning was arrested on site, Daegu Dalseong Police Station said Wednesday.

He was booked Tuesday on charges of carrying a knife in a public place.

The man, who was preparing for an exam, was studying at an apartment study room in Dasa-eup, Dalseong County, Daegu, at around 12:40 p.m. when he became upset over what he believed was an excessively low indoor temperature, according to the police.

He returned home before coming back outside carrying a knife, police said.

He was found to have walked around the entrance of the study room and the hallway outside the apartment management office, saying, "Who lowered the air conditioner temperature?" and "Keep it at an appropriate level."

Police found no evidence that he threatened or attempted to attack anyone with it, although he was carrying a knife.

The investigation found that the man had repeatedly asked the apartment management office to raise the air conditioner's temperature setting. The office had posted a notice in response, but he allegedly carried the knife after becoming frustrated that the temperature was still not being maintained at what he considered an appropriate level.

A heat wave warning was in effect in Dalseong County at the time, with the daytime high reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]