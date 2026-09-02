White House official says Trump remains open to talks with Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'

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North's Kim vows strong ties with Vietnam in National Day letter
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed plans to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in a National Day letter to President To Lam.
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Ex-White House security advisor says Trump may seek Pyongyang summit with North's Kim
Former national security adviser John Bolton said U.S. President Donald Trump might attempt to meet Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, warning of unpredictable risks.
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North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians
Pyongyang downgraded diplomatic ties after London put the Songdowon camp on a list of groups accused of assisting Moscow's efforts to indoctrinate children.
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Freedom Edge trilateral drills proceed despite North Korea warning
South Korea says the Freedom Edge exercise with the United States and Japan will proceed from Monday to Sept. 11 despite Pyongyang's criticism.