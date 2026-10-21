What it takes to work part-time in Korea as an international student

Understanding which jobs are allowed, how to apply for government eligibility and the varying working-hour limits can help international students avoid violating immigration laws.

For some international students in Korea, a part-time job can be their only form of income, helping them cover rent and groceries, ease the burden of tuition or have a little extra for weekend outings.

But unlike Korean nationals, foreign students face restrictions on where and how many hours they can work — all after undergoing a confusing application process to become eligible for employment.

Those holding D-2 visiting student or D-4 general trainee visas must obtain government permission before taking a part-time job, and their employment is limited to work considered suitable for students, such as positions at stores, restaurants and cafes. Additionally, in recent years, the government has been cracking down on foreign-student employment in prohibited fields, including delivery services.

Understanding which jobs are allowed, how to apply for employment eligibility and how working-hour limits vary by visa and Korean-language proficiency can help international students avoid violating immigration laws.





Delivery jobs are off-limits

Between January and May this year, around 400 foreign nationals holding D-2 visas, which cover exchange and visiting students, were found working illegally as carriers.

A Ministry of Justice official told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the restriction is largely intended to protect job opportunities for young Korean nationals, many of whom temporarily take delivery jobs after graduating from university or completing their mandatory military service.

“Foreign students are not granted their visas for economic activities,” the official noted.

International students can generally apply for part-time jobs at restaurants, cafes and retailers — including duty-free sales — and in event assistance; interpretation and translation; and tourism support.

But beyond delivery services, other industries and occupations are off-limits. These include construction, manufacturing, teaching, driving services and insurance sales, many of which fall under other employment visa categories.

Where international students work Source: Migration Research and Training Centre

Exceptions can apply to specific roles. For example, students generally cannot teach at English-language academies but may work in support roles, such as teaching assistants. D-2 visa holders may also receive government permission to take internships during school vacations in industries covered by E-1 to E-7 employment visas.

Although international students are generally prohibited from working at logistics centers operated by companies such as Coupang, they are allowed to load and unload parcels for delivery.

“[International students] are banned from delivering packages and directly communicating with customers, but they are allowed to load and unload parcels — in principle,” the Justice Ministry official said. “However, [they] rarely seek such jobs because demand [for employees] is not steady.”

Coupang said that it recruits foreign workers for logistics-related positions only if they hold F-4 or F-5 visas.

According to a report by the Migration Research & Training Centre last year, based on government data from 2023 and 2024, 71.1 percent of international students who worked in Korea were employed in the restaurant and accommodation sectors — the largest share. Educational services followed, accounting for 12.4 percent.





How to apply for permission

International students must obtain government permission to work. However, they first need a job offer, as the employer starts the process.

Before that, students must have earned at least a C average in their most recent semester to apply. Those taking additional semesters because they failed to meet the graduation requirements cannot work part-time, even if they meet the GPA requirement.

Most D-2 student visa holders can apply for employment eligibility regardless of how long they have held their visas. However, visitors on D-2-8 visas and language trainees must have stayed in Korea for at least six months after their visa issuance — or, if their visas were issued before arrival, after entering the country — at the time of their application.

Students then need to secure a standard contract with a prospective employer and have the university confirm that they meet the requirements. The university’s international affairs office or equivalent will typically review the proposed job and sign the relevant confirmation form.

For this application, the government generally requires the following documents: a copy of the student’s passport or residence card, an application form, a certificate of university enrollment, proof of Korean-language proficiency, an employment contract and a copy of the employer’s business registration certificate. Students may need additional documents, depending on their circumstances.

After receiving approval from their university, students can submit their applications online through the HiKorea immigration portal or apply in person at an immigration office after making an appointment. They must wait for confirmation of government approval before starting the job.

This legal eligibility only applies to the approved workplace and employment period. If students change employers, they must obtain separate approval for their new arrangement.

Allowed vs. restricted part-time jobs for international students Permitted roles Prohibited roles Exceptions Interpretation & translation Professional fields Manufacturing: Allowed if holding Topik level 4 or higher Office assistance Teaching, private tutoring Language facilities: Support roles allowed (e.g. safety or play assistants) Restaurant, cafe and duty-free sales Construction, manufacturing, maritime crew Professional roles: Supporting or assistance activities permitted Tourism assistance Delivery riders, designated driving Vacation internships in specialized fields insurance sales, home visits, door-to-door sales Source: Ministry of Justice

Students can consult the Korea Immigration Service’s official website, HiKorea or the Immigration Contact Center for guidance on their individual circumstances.

Violating the regulations, such as working without government permission, may result in deportation after a second offense. Students caught working illegally in the construction industry may be deported after a first offense.

Those who have obtained a work permit but violate its conditions may be banned from part-time employment after a second offense and have their visas revoked after a third.

How many hours can students work?

The number of hours that international students can work depends on their visa type, academic program, Korean-language proficiency and eligibility for additional benefits.

Students enrolled in language-training programs under a D-4 visa must have resided in Korea for six months before becoming eligible for part-time employment. Those who meet the relevant Korean-language proficiency requirement, such as the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) Level 2 or the corresponding level of the Korea Immigration & Integration Program (KIIP), can work up to 20 hours per week; those who do not are limited to 10 hours. Students who receive special permission may work up to 25 hours per week.

Special permission is available to students who meet additional criteria, such as attending a university recognized by the Ministry of Education’s International Education Quality Assurance System, maintaining strong academic performance or demonstrating higher Korean-language proficiency.

For students pursuing associate degrees under a D-2 visa, the standard Korean-language requirement is Topik Level 3 or the corresponding KIIP level. Those who meet the requirement can generally work up to 25 hours on weekdays, while those who do not meet it are limited to 10 hours per week. Students receiving special permission can work up to 30 hours on weekdays.

International students walk on a campus in Seoul on Sept. 10. YONHAP

The requirements and limits of international students pursuing an associate degree apply to undergraduates in their first and second years of bachelor’s degree programs. For juniors and seniors, the standard language requirement rises to Topik Level 4 or the corresponding KIIP level.

For master’s and doctoral students, the standard requirement is also Topik Level 4 or the corresponding KIIP level. Those who meet the requirement can generally work up to 30 hours on weekdays, while those who do not meet it are limited to 15 hours per week. Students receiving special permission can work up to 35 hours on weekdays.

During weekends and school vacations, D-2 visa holders who meet the Topik Level 3 or corresponding KIIP level requirement are not subject to the hourly work limit.

D-4 language trainees do not receive the same exemption. They must remain within their approved weekly working-hour limit even on weekends and vacation periods.





Special rules updated in 2026

Some international students may qualify for additional exceptions beyond the general working-hour limits.

In February, the Justice Ministry designated 16 junior colleges to operate specialized technical departments under a program intended to develop skilled workers. Eligible international students enrolled in these designated departments may work up to 35 hours per week during their studies if they meet the relevant requirements, including the applicable Korean-language proficiency standard.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]