Watchdog unveils guidelines on deceptive 'dark patterns' on online platforms

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1 of 2 missing from capsized fishing boat found unresponsive
Rescuers recovered a person believed to be the captain of the capsized Seongjin No. 7, while the search continues for one missing Indonesian crew member.
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Police launch probe into recent cyber attacks at financial firms
A 28-member police team is investigating cyberattacks that exposed customer information at Hana, KB Kookmin and Shinhan banks.
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Nuri rocket moved to launchpad on eve of 5th launch
Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket was moved to the Naro Space Center launchpad ahead of a final launch-time decision Wednesday.
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Expired armor, exposed officers: Police sent into field with failing vests
Korean police officers are being deployed with body armor beyond its service life, with two of three tested vests failing ballistic performance standards.