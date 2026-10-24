Washington to curb investment in North Korean tech

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Kim Jong-un calls for developing 'world's strongest armed forces' at meeting of military commanders
The North Korean leader presided over the conference of military leaders as South Korean intelligence said social media rumors of his death were unfounded.
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Senior UN official thanks Korea for donating helicopters for peacekeeping in Kenya
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, called Korea's contribution of eight refurbished helicopters a “concrete example” of a UN member state investing in peace.
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 tops Korean chart amid intense interest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 debuted at No. 1 in Korea as its North Korean invasion storyline sparked debate among politicians and civic groups.
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South's spy agency reportedly assesses that social media rumors of Kim Jong-un's death are false
The National Intelligence Service reportedly delivered the assessment during a closed-door meeting with ruling and opposition lawmakers on the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee.