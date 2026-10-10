Washington expects Seoul to ‘uphold standards of decadeslong alliance’ as intelligence friction persists

Read more
-
Korean steelmakers and shipbuilders eye Alaska LNG upside, weigh risks
Major industries could win orders from the Alaska LNG project, but high costs, construction delays and uncertain buyer demand remain major hurdles.
-
Two parties, no winners: South Korean voters turn away from both DP and PPP
A Gallup Korea survey found unaffiliated voters at a three-year high as incidents, infighting and insults erode trust in both parties and the political process overall.
-
U.S. barred NIS from North Korea cyber meeting amid Coupang tensions, sources say
Washington notified Seoul in writing that the South Korean intelligence agency could not attend a June trilateral meeting with Japan, sources said.
-
U.S. visa delay forces senior Korean lawmaker to reroute parliamentary audit trip
Rep. Jung Chung-rae’s pending visa application has fueled speculation over his activist past and strains in Seoul-Washington relations.