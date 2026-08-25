Warrant issued for officer suspected of closing 200 missings persons cases and lying to families

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Music copyright group backtracks on AI-assisted song registration rule
After outlining the process for copyright registration, the Korean Music Copyright Association reversed course, citing a lack of social and legislative consensus.
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Gyeonggi launches Korea’s first teacher protection corps
The new division, comprising teachers, local residents and professionals, attempts to address a longstanding crisis in the Korean education system.
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Even some police officers don't understand why a colleague would falsify 200 missing persons cases and lie
Colleagues of the officer, surnamed Bu, couldn't conjure up any semblance of justification for his decision to falsify some 200 reports.
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Ex-Cheongju councilor indicted in minor sex case
Prosecutors say four teenage victims were identified in an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation, paid sex and illegal material production.