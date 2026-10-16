Wallets, phones and cash: Seoul subway logs 820,000 lost items, but return rate falls

Seoul Metro logged more than 820,000 lost items since 2021, while the share returned to owners fell below 50 percent this year.

From wallets to phones and even cash, over 820,000 lost items have made their way to Seoul's subway lost and found offices over the past six years, and the number is growing each year.

There were 820,106 lost items registered with Seoul Metro, which operates the city's subway system, between January 2021 and September this year, according to the metro's data obtained by Democratic Party Rep. Hwang Hee and released Friday.

The number of lost items rose from 101,618 in 2021 to 167,738 in 2025. Another 123,879 items were registered through September this year, which puts the annual total on track to also exceed 160,000 if the current pace continues.

Wallets were the most commonly reported lost items, accounting for 191,223 cases, or 23.3 percent. Clothing followed with 125,174 cases, mobile phones with 114,834 and bags with 109,240.

Cash was also registered as lost property in 52,859 cases, with the total amount reaching 2.98 billion won ($2.1 million).

While more items are being turned in to lost and found offices, the proportion returned directly to their owners has declined each year. Seoul Metro keeps lost items for seven days before handing over any unclaimed belongings to police.

A Seoul Metro employee picks up a bag that a passenger left behind on a Seoul subway in an undated photo. SEOUL METRO

The return rate fell from 65.6 percent in 2021 to 63 percent in 2022, 60 percent in 2023, 56.9 percent in 2024 and 51.5 percent in 2025. It dropped further to 49.1 percent through September this year, marking the first time the figure fell below 50 percent during the period covered by the data.

The data also revealed 18 disciplinary or legal actions involving Seoul Metro employees over misconduct related to lost property during the period.

Most cases resulted in internal disciplinary measures, such as reprimands or pay cuts. In one case last year, however, an employee was fined for taking a wallet found on a train.

"The number of lost items is increasing every year, but the proportion returned to their owners has fallen to around half," Hwang said. "Seoul Metro must make it easier and faster for citizens to recover their lost belongings while also establishing internal controls to eliminate misconduct in handling lost property and restore trust in its management system."





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]