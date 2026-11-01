Visa denial for Korean lawmaker down to individual issue, Rubio says

The secretary of state indicated that all applications are treated the same and reaffirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's openness to dialogue with North Korea.

WASHINGTON — Addressing a pair of denials of U.S. visas for Korean lawmakers, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed “one particular visa individually” to “behavior perhaps a couple decades ago,” effectively dismissing concerns of broader tensions between Seoul and Washington.

“We’ll work through the visa issues,” Rubio said at a press conference following the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on Saturday. “I think there was one particular visa individually that there was an issue about regarding behavior perhaps a couple decades ago, but we’ll work through that at a bilateral basis, not in a press conference."

Last month, Rep. Jung Chung-rae of the Democratic Party was unable to join a parliamentary inspection of Korean diplomatic missions in the United States because of delays in obtaining a U.S. visa. He instead joined a delegation to Europe.

Jung was sentenced to two years in prison on charges including violations of the National Security Act for his involvement in a 1989 occupation of the U.S. ambassador's residence in Seoul.

Rep. Jin Sung-joon, chair of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee and a member of the same party, was also initially denied a U.S. official visa before his application was accepted on Saturday after submitting additional documents.

Jin was sentenced to three years in prison and a three-year suspension of certain rights in 1991 for violating the National Security Act. He was pardoned and had his rights restored in 1995.

With his remarks, Rubio appeared to suggest that the United States applies the same visa screening standards to everyone, including lawmakers from allied nations.

Democratic Party Rep. Jung Chung-rae speaks about his failure to obtain a U.S. visa, which prevented him from joining a parliamentary audit delegation to the United States, during a comprehensive audit of the Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry and related agencies by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Oct. 27. YONHAP

However, it remains unclear which lawmaker Rubio was referring to, as the press conference took place after Jin's visa had been issued.

Regarding the possibility of another summit between the United States and North Korea, Rubio reiterated that U.S. President Donald Trump remains open to talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“I think the president’s perspective is if North Korea and Kim Jong-un is prepared to talk with the United States about issues that are of concern to us and concern to our allies like South Korea, he’d be open to doing it,” Rubio said. “Nothing has been scheduled. I don’t have anything to announce in regards to that today.”

“The president has repeatedly said, as he did in his first term, he’ll talk to anybody,” the secretary of state added. “The President doesn’t view talks, doesn’t view meeting with someone, as a concession. I know in traditional foreign policy, meeting with someone or inviting someone to something is viewed as a concession that somehow legitimizes them.”

When asked about the possibility of renewed U.S. airstrikes against Iran after the midterm elections, Rubio stressed that the U.S. president “hasn’t made a decision.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a press conference on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 31. REUTERS/YONHAP

“I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly,” Rubio said.

Asked what gave Washington confidence that additional strikes could be concluded briefly and quickly and that Iranian retaliation could be contained, Rubio declined to discuss potential military operations.

“I’m not going to comment about what the U.S. may or may not do militarily, so — nor is it — am I going to be up here and broadcast that any decision in that regard has been made,” he said. “I think the President’s observation is the United States remains the most highly capable military power on Earth. We can achieve military objectives if we seek to.”

Rubio stressed, however, that Trump would prefer a diplomatic resolution over military action.

“The president prefers not to do it that way,” Rubio said. “If he did, he would have done it weeks ago, months ago.”

Regarding negotiations with Iran backed by Qatar, Rubio did not provide specific details about their progress or a possible deadline.

“I’m not going to characterize neither the progress on those talks nor any time frame on it, other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution we would be open to it,” Rubio said. “But obviously, it can’t be one that endangers our national security or one that doesn’t meet our core concerns that we have that brought us into that in the first place.”





BY YOO JEE-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



