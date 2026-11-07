Viral Namdaemun scarf seller wraps shop in private security

People line up to see a scarf vendor who went viral for his sharp wit and sales tactics at Namdaemun Market, a traditional market in Jung District, central Seoul. SCREEN CAPTURE

The vendor brought in security officers for crowd control after visitors drawn by his blunt sales humor raised safety concerns at his Namdaemun Market shop.

A scarf vendor at Namdaemun Market in central Seoul who went viral for his sharp wit and unconventional sales pitches has hired private security officers to keep crowds in check after visitors flocking to his shop raised safety concerns.

The vendor, known online as the “Namdaemun Scarf Man,” stationed three security guards outside his shop starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, according to a report by Yonhap News TV.

The guards are meant to prevent accidents that could occur when large crowds arrive all at once and to keep foot traffic in the market orderly.

Namdaemun Market, one of Seoul’s oldest and largest traditional markets, is known for its maze of shops and food alleys. Located near the bustling Myeongdong shopping district, the market is also a popular destination for foreign tourists.

The vendor first closed his shop temporarily on Oct. 31 after an overwhelming number of visitors arrived. He reopened Wednesday, but crowds gathered outside the store again and police were called to the scene.

He closed again for the day on Thursday, citing safety concerns.

“So many people gathered that even the police had to come, and I became very concerned about everyone's safety,” he wrote on social media.

A representative of the Namdaemun Market merchants’ association confirmed that the vendor had hired security personnel himself, adding that the association was also taking steps to prevent accidents.

The vendor shot to online fame for his unusual sales tactics — particularly his habit of discouraging customers from buying his products.

In one widely shared video, he offers six scarves for 10,000 won ($7.30) while telling customers, “You're overspending. Even if you buy them, you won't wear them once you get home.”

Other videos of his blunt humor and playful exchanges with customers quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a surge of visitors to his shop.

When he first announced the temporary closure on Oct. 31, the vendor urged people not to rush to visit.

“With so many people coming all at once, it's become difficult to properly greet and interact with everyone,” he wrote on social media. “I've also unintentionally caused inconvenience to the other merchants nearby.”

He reassured followers that he had no plans to leave the market.

“I'm not going anywhere. I'll always be right here at Namdaemun Market,” he wrote. “Rather than making a special trip in a hurry, I'd appreciate it if you could stop by whenever you're visiting the market and take your time.”

In another video, the vendor expressed concern about the crowds gathering outside his shop.

“I want to make money too, but this isn't right,” he said. “I've got plenty of merchandise, but I won’t sell it.”







BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



