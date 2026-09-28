Vietnam to install sculptures honoring North Korean soldiers

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Protect North Korean POWs and uncover truth about Russia deployment (KOR)
Seoul must protect two North Korean soldiers while carefully assessing what they know about Pyongyang's military role in Russia's war against Ukraine.
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Why the delay in investigating the DMZ mine blast? (KOR)
The government must explain why investigators reached the site nearly a week after three South Korean soldiers were injured near the military demarcation line.
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South Korea voices 'strong regret' over Ukraine's denial of nondisclosure pact on North Korean POWs
The statement came after Ukrainian media outlets reported that a Kyiv presidential source denied the existence of such a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.
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South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over disclosure of North Korean POW transfer despite confidentiality agreement
The Blue House expressed "strong regret" that President Zelensky breached a confidentiality agreement by revealing the transfer at the UN General Assembly.