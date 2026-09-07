Video showing Chinese survivor’s rescue in Nepal released

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Seoul schools roll out sportsmanship curriculum after May 18 uprising chant backlash
The city’s education office is distributing sports human rights materials after students mocked the May 18 Democratic Uprising at a baseball game.
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Heat-related deaths in Korea nearly quadruple in five years, hitting older adults hardest
Heat-related deaths in Korea have nearly quadrupled in five years, with adults 60 and older accounting for more than seven in 10 victims.
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Far from home, Nepali students in Korea grapple with tragedy of flood
Some lost family members and friends, while others are coming together in solidarity to maintain attention on the devastation and the effects of the climate crisis.
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Civic groups urge Unesco to list documents on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery
Groups from eight countries including Korea and China made the call for the Memory of the World Register designation.