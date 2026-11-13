Vice foreign minister to visit U.S. next week for economic security talks

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, right, meets with Clara Volintiru, a secretary of state at Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul on July 24. Kim will make a four-day visit to the United States starting Sunday for talks on economic security cooperation. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a will discuss supply chains, trade, shipbuilding and energy cooperation during a four-day U.S. visit.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a will visit the United States next week for talks on economic security cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Kim will make a four-day visit to the United States starting Sunday. She is scheduled to hold talks with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on Monday to discuss cooperation on strengthening supply chains and promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment, according to the ministry.

The vice minister will attend the 10th Korea-U.S. public-private economic forum on Wednesday and deliver a keynote speech on ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the shipbuilding and energy sectors.

Kim also plans to meet with academic figures as part of outreach efforts to strengthen support for Korea-U.S. relations in the United States amid changes in the makeup of Congress following the U.S. midterm elections, the ministry said.





Yonhap