Veterans Ministry names late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for Korean War contribution

Lt. Col. James Stone, who served as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, played a critical role in leading the battle in Gapyeong to victory in April 1951.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Friday named a late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for November for his role in leading a key battle to victory during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Lt. Col. James Stone, who served as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, played a critical role in leading the battle in Gapyeong — about 55 kilometers (34.2 miles) northeast of Seoul — to victory in April 1951.

During the battle at the height of the three-year conflict, the battalion successfully fended off Chinese troops, securing time for South Korean and United Nations forces to construct their defensive positions.

The battalion was the first Canadian unit to receive the U.S. Presidential Unit Citation, the highest military decoration for combat gallantry.





Yonhap