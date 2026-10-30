Veterans Ministry names late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for Korean War contribution

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Korea and Canada expand AI, bio and quantum research cooperation
The two countries discussed stronger cooperation in AI, biotechnology and quantum technology at their fifth joint science, technology and innovation committee meeting in Seoul.
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Hegseth dismisses Korea-U.S. alliance rift reports as ‘fake news’
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed reports of friction in the Korea-U.S. alliance as “fake news,” as Seoul seeks progress on wartime operational control transfer.
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Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet conducts first formation flight with U.S. aircraft
The KF-21 Boramae, assigned to the 156th Fighter Squadron, 16th Fighter Wing, conducted the joint aerial formation flight with U.S. Air Force jets on Oct. 23.
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U.S. Pacom says North Korea's latest missile launches are not 'immediate threat'
The U.S. Pacific Command (Pacom) issued the statement after the North fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.