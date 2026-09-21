Veteran trot singer faces backlash after rebuking teenage performer onstage

Sim Soo-bong apologized after criticizing 17-year-old singer Kim Da-hyun at a festival, saying she lacked life experience.

Veteran trot singer Sim Soo-bong has come under fire for her vicious onstage rebuke of a teenage singer, whom she accused of knowing “nothing about life.”

“The woman who sang before me left my head spinning,” 71-year-old Sim said as she took the stage at a local red ginseng festival in Jinan County, North Jeolla, on Sunday. Sim was referring to 17-year-old trot singer Kim Da-hyun.

“Is her manager here by any chance?” Sim said. “That agassi [young lady] apparently has no idea what singing is — or what life is.”

Singer Sim Soo-bong JOONGANG ILBO

Sim said listening to Kim's singing was almost unbearable.

“Please don’t have her perform before me again," Sim said. "I felt that I should say something. I’m so dizzy I feel like I could collapse.”

Sim then aimed for Kim’s lack of life experience.

“That’s not how you do singing,” Sim said. “You need some life experience and to go through hardships. It’s not easy to make music that comforts people who come to hear you. I’m so unsettled right now that I had to tell you how I feel. Please forgive me.”

Footage of Sim’s remarks spread on YouTube and other online platforms. Online commenters criticized Sim for publicly rebuking a junior singer.

“Is it right for someone born in 1955 to publicly call out someone born in 2009?” one wrote.

Another internet user wrote that humiliating a fellow singer in front of an audience was inappropriate. “If she had something to say, she should have pulled her aside and said it privately," the user wrote.

Others criticized Sim’s choice of words, including “that performer” and "agassi," a Korean term roughly meaning young lady, the latter of which can carry a patronizing tone when an older person uses it to refer to a younger woman.

Junior trot singer Kim Da-hyun, right, and her father Kim Bong-gon in South Gyeongsang SCREEN CAPTURE

Kim is the daughter of Kim Bong-gon, a teacher known for promoting traditional Confucian values in Cheonghak-dong, a mountain village in South Gyeongsang where residents have preserved the traditional Korean way of life. She rose to national prominence through televised trot competition shows on MBN and TV Chosun.

Sim's agency said on Monday that she “apologized to Kim’s father by phone,” according to a report from News1.

“Sim intends to apologize to [singer] Kim personally,” the agency told the local news agency. It noted that the remarks were not intended to target singer Kim but were made at a moment when Sim was distressed amid the hectic atmosphere at the venue.

Sim debuted in 1978 in an undergraduate singing contest and rose to nationwide stardom. She was later thrust into the political spotlight as she was at a private gathering attended by then-President Park Chung Hee on Oct. 26, 1979, the night he was assassinated.

Sim is known for trot and ballad hits such as “One Million Roses” (1997), “I Don’t Know Anything But Love” (1987), and “Men are Ships, Women are Ports” (1984) (translated).

Trot is a form of Korean popular music that first developed in the first half of the 20th century. It combines elements from Korean, Japanese, American and European music, and is still beloved by many Koreans, especially older ones.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]