Uzbek man walks out of prison after 17 years as court reopens Changwon taxi murder

Akmal Bozorov, right, weeps as he embraces his father, Aslam Bozorov, outside Changwon Prison in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 15. A court ordered a retrial that day in the 2009 taxi driver murder for which he had served 17 years of a life sentence. AN DAE-HUN

A Changwon court ordered a retrial after finding police used deception and denied interpretation rights to obtain his confession in a taxi driver's murder.

CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — An Uzbek man jailed for 17 years over the murder of a taxi driver walked out of prison after a court found that police had deceived him into confessing and reopened his case.

The Changwon District Court ordered a retrial for Akmal Bozorov on Thursday. It found that police had falsely told him in 2009 that his DNA had been found in the taxi and that the victim was still alive. The court also suspended his life sentence, and he left Changwon Prison the same day.

“Thank you,” Bozorov, aged 37, said through tears as he walked out of the prison and threw his arms around his father.

He went to prison at 19.

“All I could do was cry [when I heard the decision], and it still does not feel real,” Bozorov told reporters outside the prison. “I want to tell the truth in the rest of the trial, see it through and clear myself of this injustice, so I can go back to my hometown [in Uzbekistan], where my parents are, as soon as possible.”

His father, Aslam Bozorov, aged 72, arrived in Korea from Uzbekistan on Oct. 9 in the hope that his son would be released.

Aslam Bozorov, the father of Akmal Bozorov, clasps his hands in joy as he speaks to reporters outside the Changwon District Court in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 15. The court ordered a retrial for his son that day, finding that police had deceived him into confessing to the 2009 murder of a taxi driver. AN DAE-HUN

“I am happier than I could ever have imagined,” his father said.

Bozorov was serving a life sentence for the robbery-murder of a taxi driver in Changwon in March 2009. He was convicted on charges including attacking the driver with a weapon, taking 150,000 won ($110) and leaving the driver to die.

Thursday’s decision sends the case back to square one, 16 years and six months after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction in April 2010. If prosecutors at the Public Prosecution Service’s Changwon district office do not appeal within seven days, the decision becomes final.

Bozorov, who came to Korea as a student, filed for a retrial in January 2025. He argued that an illegal police investigation had led him to make a false confession. It was his second attempt. A request filed in 2015 was rejected the following year.

The court ordered the retrial on the grounds that police had committed abuse of authority, a criminal offense. When he confessed, Bozorov was already under arrest as an accomplice in a separate case, a July 2009 robbery in which another taxi driver was injured. The court found that police used the false claims about the DNA and the victim to pressure him psychologically into confessing to the March killing.

Akmal Bozorov, left, answers reporters’ questions with his father, Aslam Bozorov, and his lawyer, Park Jun-yeong, outside Changwon Prison in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 15. He was released after a court reopened his conviction for the 2009 murder of a taxi driver and suspended his life sentence. AN DAE-HUN

The court also found that police had violated his right as a foreign national to an interpreter by questioning him without one.

“Judging from the defendant’s handwritten statements, it is difficult to conclude that he had the Korean-language ability to fully understand legal terms and express his intentions accurately,” the court said. “[The questioning] amounts to illegal and unjust conduct in the course of duty, and [police] abused their investigative authority to obstruct the exercise of his right to remain silent.”

Park Jun-yeong, a lawyer who specializes in retrials, represented Bozorov. Park won an acquittal for a man wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 2000 taxi driver murder in Iksan, North Jeolla. The case inspired the film “New Trial” (2017).

“It is true that Akmal did something seriously wrong in the past [in the robbery that injured a taxi driver],” Park said. “But I hope people will understand that he was also unjustly accused [of robbery-murder] and lived alone in a foreign land for 17 years.”

“Unlike in other cases I have handled, this panel held as many as eight hearings and heard a range of testimony in substance, not as a formality,” Park said. “I think it will stand as a meaningful precedent for other retrial cases.”

“The biggest victims of this case are the taxi driver who died and the bereaved family,” Park added. “Thank you for staying with us to the end of this retrial request.”

Bozorov went straight from the prison to meet the victim’s bereaved family. He plans to stay at a Catholic facility in Seoul and attend the retrial once it begins.





BY AN DAE-HUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]