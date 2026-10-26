USFK chief highlights importance of logistics solutions for sustainment capabilities

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The paradox of sovereignty (KOR)
Preserving deterrence through the U.S. alliance matters more than symbolic sovereignty amid growing regional threats.
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U.S. bill targets AI cybersecurity threats from North Korea, Iran
A bipartisan proposal would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop voluntary defenses against AI distillation attacks, naming North Korea among countries of concern.
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The paradox of sovereignty
Preserving deterrence through the U.S. alliance matters more than symbolic sovereignty amid growing regional threats.
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Woman detained after entering restricted zone near DMZ, reaching front line military fence
South Korea's military is investigating how the woman evaded surveillance before allegedly damaging a sensor at a guard post fence.