USFK chief highlights importance of logistics solutions for sustainment capabilities

Gen. Xavier Brunson, center, salutes during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and the United States Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 20, 2024. AP/YONHAP

Gen. Xavier Brunson urged allies to modernize military logistics and exercises, saying endurance in Korea is essential to deterring threats.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson on Monday called for improvements in military logistics and the incorporation of modern technology into military exercises, emphasizing the importance of sustainment capabilities in strengthening deterrence.

Brunson made the remarks in a post on X following a United Nations Command (UNC) logistics symposium attended by military logistics officials from participating nations.

"Sustainment is not support to the fight. It is what enables us to fight and win," Brunson wrote. He concurrently serves as commander of the UNC and the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

In the post, Brunson said he challenged participating logisticians to develop practical solutions and introduce modern technology into military exercises, stressing, "Endurance in theater is how we deter."

The general has emphasized the importance of military logistics and sustainment capabilities, including efforts to establish Korea as a regional hub for maintaining and repairing U.S. military assets.

In April, Brunson said USFK was working to establish a "regional sustainment hub" by leveraging Korea's defense industrial capabilities to support U.S. military operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

"USFK, supported by partners from the Department of State, our military services and industry, is establishing a regional sustainment hub in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command," he said in a written document submitted to the U.S. Congress.

He also praised Korea's defense industrial base as "one of the finest military production capabilities in the world," stressing that leveraging the industrial base to support maintenance, repair and overhaul could mitigate the "tyranny of distance" across theaters.





Yonhap