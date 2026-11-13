Used AI? Speak up or risk an F, Seoul school tells students.

As AI-powered cheating expands to smart glasses, schools are returning to handwritten tests while struggling to define fair rules for AI use.

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서울 양천구 A고교에서 수행평가 AI 사용과 관련해 학내에 게시된 안내문. 사진 독자 제공 [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25478294
A notice announces that students who used AI in their assignments must confess until Oct. 30 or risk getting an F in a high school in western Seoul, in this photo provided a reader.

A Seoul high school has ordered all students to readminister a graded assignment after suspected widespread use of AI, drawing complaints from students who say those who did the work themselves are being punished as well.

A high school in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, recently decided to readminister a Korean language and writing assessment, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and other sources said on Thursday.

The assignment tested students on the concept of utilitarianism discussed by Michael Sandel, a Harvard University professor and author of "Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?" (2009).

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A teacher checked the submissions with an AI-detection program after receiving tips from students. The program flagged the majority of the students — around 170 of roughly 240 students — as having used AI.

The school then asked students who had used AI to come forward. More than 10 students went to the teachers’ office and admitted using it.

The number of those coming forward was larger than expected, and the school decided to make the entire class retake the assessment.

Students who did not use AI have pushed back against that decision.

“It feels unfair that I also have to take it when I had actually studied hard and finished the assignment properly [without using AI], ” some students said.

AI-related cheating has also spread beyond written assignments.

Meta's AI glasses are displayed at a Shinsegae Department Store branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 25.

The Ministry of Education recently surveyed middle and high schools nationwide and found four schools where students had been caught using AI-equipped smart glasses to cheat on midterm or final exams. Three of the cases involved high schools, with one each in Seoul, North Jeolla and Jeju.

The students received zeroes on the relevant exams under school academic assessment rules. Schools also imposed separate disciplinary measures, including three days of special education, four hours of community service and suspensions of up to five days.

The Education Ministry said it plans to strengthen oversight of school assessments to prevent cheating with smart glasses and other emerging digital devices.

Final exams for the second semester are usually scheduled for the third week of November. In preparation for the upcoming finals, the Education Ministry plans to distribute warnings to students against cheating with AI-powered smart glasses. 

Students study for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at a high school in Gyeonggi on Nov. 9.
Students study for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test at a high school in Gyeonggi on Nov. 9.

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, along with education officials, plans to discuss measures to prevent students cheating in school assessments. 

Schools, meanwhile, are increasingly returning to pen and paper as essay and written-response assessments become more common.

“Having students write their answers by hand in the classroom is the most reliable method,” a Korean language teacher at a public school said. “Handwritten assessments are the most reliable, but they also create more work for teachers because students’ work needs to be organized and kept on file for early admissions cycles for college admissions."

Teachers also say spotting AI use is becoming more difficult.

학교에서 스마트폰 사용 금지되나 (서울=연합뉴스) 신현우 기자 = 최근 국가인권위원회가 학교의 학생 휴대전화 일괄 수거는 인권침해가 아니라는 결정을 내린 가운데 4일 오후 서울 시내 한 중학교에서 하교하는 학생이 스마트폰을 사용하는 모습 정치권과 정부에서도 학생들의 스마트폰 사용 제한의 필요성에 공감대를 이뤘다. 지난 8월 13일 국회 교육위원회 소속 국민의힘 조정훈 의원은 교내에서의 스마트기기 사용을 제한하는 내용의 초·중등교육법 개정안을 대표발의했다. 교육부는 '최근 사회관계망서비스(SNS)가 학생들의 지능·인지·정신건강 발달에 악영향을 끼치고, 학생들이 유해·불법 콘텐츠와 사이버 (성)폭력에 무방비로 노출됐다'며 '학생들이 교내에서 스마트기기를 사용하지 못하도록 법률로 제한하려는 개정 취지에는 적극 공감한다'고 법안 필요성에 동의했다. 2024.11.4 nowwego@yna.co.kr/2024-11-04 15:38:43/
A student checks her smartphone in front of a middle school in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2024.

“If a student’s writing suddenly becomes much more sophisticated, logically organized and grammatically polished than what we normally see, we start to suspect AI use,” a teacher at another private high school in Seoul said. “But teachers do not have clear standards for making that judgment, so schools need additional tools, such as AI-detection systems and support staff.”

The broader challenge is deciding how much AI use schools should allow in the first place.

“Middle and high school students need AI skills, so it is difficult to exclude AI entirely from classes or assessments,” Prof. Ham Eun-hye, at the Department of Education at Kongju National University, said. “Society needs to reach a new consensus on how assessments should distinguish a student’s own ability from work done with AI.”


BY KIM MIN-SANG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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