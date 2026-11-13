Used AI? Speak up or risk an F, Seoul school tells students.

A notice announces that students who used AI in their assignments must confess until Oct. 30 or risk getting an F in a high school in western Seoul, in this photo provided a reader. JOONGANG ILBO

As AI-powered cheating expands to smart glasses, schools are returning to handwritten tests while struggling to define fair rules for AI use.

A Seoul high school has ordered all students to readminister a graded assignment after suspected widespread use of AI, drawing complaints from students who say those who did the work themselves are being punished as well.

A high school in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, recently decided to readminister a Korean language and writing assessment, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and other sources said on Thursday.

The assignment tested students on the concept of utilitarianism discussed by Michael Sandel, a Harvard University professor and author of "Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?" (2009).

A teacher checked the submissions with an AI-detection program after receiving tips from students. The program flagged the majority of the students — around 170 of roughly 240 students — as having used AI.

The school then asked students who had used AI to come forward. More than 10 students went to the teachers’ office and admitted using it.

The number of those coming forward was larger than expected, and the school decided to make the entire class retake the assessment.

Students who did not use AI have pushed back against that decision.

“It feels unfair that I also have to take it when I had actually studied hard and finished the assignment properly [without using AI], ” some students said.

AI-related cheating has also spread beyond written assignments.

Meta's AI glasses are displayed at a Shinsegae Department Store branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 25. YONHAP

The Ministry of Education recently surveyed middle and high schools nationwide and found four schools where students had been caught using AI-equipped smart glasses to cheat on midterm or final exams. Three of the cases involved high schools, with one each in Seoul, North Jeolla and Jeju.

The students received zeroes on the relevant exams under school academic assessment rules. Schools also imposed separate disciplinary measures, including three days of special education, four hours of community service and suspensions of up to five days.

The Education Ministry said it plans to strengthen oversight of school assessments to prevent cheating with smart glasses and other emerging digital devices.

Final exams for the second semester are usually scheduled for the third week of November. In preparation for the upcoming finals, the Education Ministry plans to distribute warnings to students against cheating with AI-powered smart glasses.

Students study for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test at a high school in Gyeonggi on Nov. 9. NEWS1

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, along with education officials, plans to discuss measures to prevent students cheating in school assessments.

Schools, meanwhile, are increasingly returning to pen and paper as essay and written-response assessments become more common.

“Having students write their answers by hand in the classroom is the most reliable method,” a Korean language teacher at a public school said. “Handwritten assessments are the most reliable, but they also create more work for teachers because students’ work needs to be organized and kept on file for early admissions cycles for college admissions."

Teachers also say spotting AI use is becoming more difficult.

A student checks her smartphone in front of a middle school in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2024. YONHAP

“If a student’s writing suddenly becomes much more sophisticated, logically organized and grammatically polished than what we normally see, we start to suspect AI use,” a teacher at another private high school in Seoul said. “But teachers do not have clear standards for making that judgment, so schools need additional tools, such as AI-detection systems and support staff.”

The broader challenge is deciding how much AI use schools should allow in the first place.

“Middle and high school students need AI skills, so it is difficult to exclude AI entirely from classes or assessments,” Prof. Ham Eun-hye, at the Department of Education at Kongju National University, said. “Society needs to reach a new consensus on how assessments should distinguish a student’s own ability from work done with AI.”





BY KIM MIN-SANG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]