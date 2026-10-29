U.S. targets North Korean IT fraud network

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Kim Jong-un remembers the Hanoi no-deal (KOR)
North Korea has little to gain from renewed talks with Washington and much to risk with Russia and China.
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Seoul, Tokyo reaffirm trilateral defense coordination
South Korea and Japan's defense ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation with the United States against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
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Fed holds rates as inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.75 to 4 percent, while Chair Kevin Warsh warned that inflation remains too high.
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South Korea, U.S., allies reaffirm North Korea denuclearization goal
South Korea, the United States and partners backed tougher sanctions enforcement targeting Pyongyang's overseas workers, cyber schemes and military ties with Russia.