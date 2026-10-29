U.S. targets North Korean IT fraud network

North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea. AP/YONHAP

Washington sanctioned 10 individuals and a Russia-based entity accused of using fraudulent remote IT jobs and cryptocurrency to fund North Korea's weapons programs.

WASHINGTON — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and one entity accused of facilitating North Korea's illicit overseas information technology (IT) worker operations aimed at generating revenue for its weapons programs.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the sanctions target networks that help North Korean IT workers obtain employment at legitimate businesses, including U.S. companies, using stolen identities and fraudulent documents.

"The North Korean regime continues targeting and exploiting American companies through fraudulent activities conducted by its overseas IT operatives, who weaponize sensitive data and extort businesses for substantial payments," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The newly sanctioned individuals include two Russian nationals accused of facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for North Korean operatives, along with eight North Koreans involved in overseas IT worker networks.

The Treasury also designated the First Financial and Technical Development Center, a North Korean-controlled entity operating in Russia, which it said has used IT workers and sophisticated cryptocurrency transactions to generate millions of dollars for Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department said it clamped down on North Korean remote IT worker schemes that affected more than 70 American companies and generated millions of dollars in revenue allegedly linked to the North Korean regime.





Yonhap