Coins representing cryptocurrency tokens are seen in front of a Binance logo in this graphic from on Nov. 10, 2022. REUTERS/YONHAP

The U.S. Justice Department filed a forfeiture action targeting USDC allegedly stolen by North Korean hackers in the Binance cyberattack.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it has filed a civil forfeiture action to recover more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency allegedly stolen by North Korean hackers from Binance last month.

The forfeiture action targets more than $1.1 billion in USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial, which authorities identified as proceeds and laundered funds from the Binance hack, the department said in a press release.

The move is part of broader U.S. government efforts to help Binance recover more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency stolen in a cyberattack around Oct. 29, it said.

The department said the United States has so far assisted in freezing, seizing or returning more than $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency from multiple sources in the Binance case.

"This forfeiture action is the latest example of our efforts to combat the North Korean government's attempts to profit from the injustices it repeatedly inflicts upon innocent victims," said M. Scott Proctor, acting principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division are investigating the case, with assistance from Circle Internet Financial, according to the department.





Yonhap