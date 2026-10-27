U.S. stresses conditions for wartime Opcon transfer while Korea pushes to set target year

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) personnel are seen walking in front of military vehicles at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 17. YONHAP

Seoul is seeking a target year before 2030, with the allies expected to discuss the issue at a December security meeting in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The United States has reiterated that it intends to transfer wartime operational control (Opcon) to Korea "when the agreed conditions have been met," amid Seoul's push to set a target year for the handover.

"The United States intends to transfer wartime operational control to Korea when the agreed conditions have been met, which will ensure the safety and security of the people of Korea and U.S. forces stationed there," a U.S. official told Yonhap News Agency via email on Monday.

The remarks came in response to a Yonhap inquiry regarding Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul's comments that Seoul and Washington were coordinating on setting a target year for the Opcon transfer.

"The United States policy on wartime operational control has been consistent for decades," the U.S. official added.

During a parliamentary audit Monday, Kang said Korea and the United States are closely coordinating to set a target year for Seoul to retake wartime Opcon from Washington.

"The Korean and U.S. authorities are closely coordinating on completing the full operational capability certification and determining the 'year X' for the Opcon transfer," Kang said during a parliamentary audit.

His remarks came after U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson's recent comments that "conditions have changed" for Korea to retake Opcon, drawing pushback from Seoul.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration wants to retake Opcon before its five-year term ends in 2030, or even earlier. But the United States has taken a more prudent approach, expressing reservations about rushing to complete the handover out of political considerations.

The defense chiefs of Korea and the U.S. are widely expected to hold the Security Consultative Meeting in Washington in December to discuss a range of alliance and security issues, including the handover of wartime Opcon.





Yonhap