U.S. stresses conditions for wartime Opcon transfer while Korea pushes to set target year

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Hanwha Defense USA to take control of Philly Shipyard
The restructuring consolidates Hanwha's U.S. shipbuilding operations as it prepares the Philadelphia yard for Navy and commercial work.
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China unlikely to broker Trump-Kim summit, U.S. experts say
U.S. experts say Beijing may offer a venue but is unlikely to take diplomatic risks to restart talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
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Allies in the skies
Korean Air Force Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Cha Jun-seon, right, and U.S. Seventh Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. David Shoemaker pose for a photo.
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DP's Jung Chung-rae calls U.S. visa delay that caused him to miss audit trip 'deeply regrettable'
The lawmaker said delayed U.S. visa processing forced him to miss a scheduled parliamentary audit trip to Washington, lamenting that the PPP since have tried to politicize the issue.