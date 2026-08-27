U.S. State Dept. reaffirms commitment to 'complete' denuclearization of North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, on June 30, 2019. AP/YONHAP

The U.S. State Department said Washington remains committed to North Korea's complete denuclearization amid questions over renewed Trump-Kim diplomacy.

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, amid growing questions about whether U.S. President Donald Trump would pursue denuclearization should summitry with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un resume.

A spokesperson at the department reaffirmed the commitment in response to Yonhap News Agency's request to confirm that the Trump administration's goal remains the denuclearization of the North.

Last week, Trump declined to answer a reporter's question about whether his goal in reengaging with Kim is denuclearization, raising concerns that Washington could shift its policy focus toward goals short of denuclearization, such as arms control or tension reduction.

"The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea," the spokesperson said in an email.

Earlier in the day, a U.S. official told Yonhap News Agency that there has been "no change in U.S. policy," in response to a question about the United States' commitment to the denuclearization goal.

As Trump seeks a meeting with the North Korean leader later this week, questions have arisen over whether he would lower the bar for diplomacy with Pyongyang at a time when the recalcitrant regime has insisted on its nuclear status as "irreversible," and vowed not to bargain away its nuclear program.

Trump's apparent conciliatory gesture toward the North, including the recent scaling back of a joint military exercise with South Korea, has further raised questions over whether his administration would focus less on or shift away from denuclearization.

Amid such questions, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the two allies remain committed to the denuclearization goal.

"South Korea and the U.S. have consistently maintained the goal of peace, stability and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," ministry spokesperson Park Do-sun told a regular press briefing.





Yonhap