U.S. State Dept. reaffirms commitment to 'complete' denuclearization of North Korea

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9 Korean workers unaccounted for after flash flood hits Nepal hydropower site
A flash flood swept through hydropower construction sites in Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, leaving nine Korean workers unreachable while a separate group of 10 who had been cut off were later confirmed safe.
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8 Koreans missing, 10 stranded in Nepal floods
The Korean government has also set up an emergency unit in response to the situation, and President Lee Jae Myung ordered a team to be dispatched to Nepal as soon as possible.
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Korea, Vietnam vow to bolster trade, expand cooperation in various sectors
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Manh Hung, discussed ways to increase bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030 and expand cooperation in critical minerals, energy and more.
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Watch where she goes: Steel’s meetings hint at Trump’s Korea agenda
The new U.S. ambassador’s talks with Japanese, Israeli and Canadian counterparts highlight security, Iran sanctions and trade pressures facing Seoul.