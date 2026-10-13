U.S. seizes 187 laptops in North Korean IT crackdown

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North Korea gains troop deployment experience from Russia's war in Ukraine, USFK chief says
U.S. Forces Korea commander Xavier Brunson said Pyongyang is learning long-range troop deployment, supply and mobilization through its support for Russia.
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Does negative experience lead to bias? Gov’t council expresses concern over think tank’s reliance on defector accounts.
A panel under the prime minister’s office assessed that KINU’s surveys of North Koreans may present a one-sided perspective on human rights.
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Seoul maintains call for apology from Kyiv over POW issue while searching for ‘amicable’ solution
The Korean government said dialogue will continue to address all pending concerns, while Ukraine has said things are settled.
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North Korea unveils new ICBM, global strike map in weapons exhibition
The museum showcased the Hwasong-20 and a map marking strike ranges across the world, a move that may be intended to offer leverage in any talks with the U.S.