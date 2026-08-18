U.S. says it remains open to North Korea talks 'without preconditions'

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Reduced military drills must not benefit North Korea alone (KOR)
Seoul must preserve combined readiness even as Trump scales back South Korea-U.S. exercises to improve his relationship with Pyongyang.
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Lessons of four-party talks demand strategy to move U.S. and China (KOR)
Seoul needs a strategy to draw Washington and Beijing into a realistic path from armistice toward peace on the Korean Peninsula.
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U.S. Republican senator joins Democrats in criticizing Trump’s joint drill cuts
Sen. Thom Tillis joined Democratic lawmakers in speaking out against U.S. President Donald Trump's order to sharply reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.
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Pentagon says it is 'actively working on executing' Trump's directive on Korea-U.S. military drills
The Pentagon said it is actively carrying out U.S. President Donald Trump’s directive to substantially reduce joint exercises with South Korea.