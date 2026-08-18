U.S. says it remains open to North Korea talks 'without preconditions'

The State Department says Washington remains open to unconditional dialogue with Pyongyang after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a reduction in joint military exercises.

U.S. Department of State reiterated Monday that the United States remains open to talks with North Korea "without preconditions," a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Pentagon to reduce South Korea-U.S. military exercises in what appears to be a conciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang.

"President Trump has made clear, the United States remains open to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions," a spokesperson at the department said.

The spokesperson was responding to Yonhap News Agency's questions about whether there are any State Department-level efforts to resume diplomacy with Pyongyang, and whether the department is considering appointing a new special representative for North Korea.

"We have no personnel announcements to make at this time," said the official in response to the question about the special envoy post.

During Trump's first term, Stephen Biegun served as special representative for North Korea from August 2018 through January 2021. Then, Sung Kim, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, served in the post from May 2021 to November 2023 during the Joe Biden administration.

From November 2023 to July 2024, Jung Pak served as U.S. senior official for North Korea — a top post overseeing North Korea policy that did not require Senate confirmation. Since Pak's departure, the senior post dedicated to North Korea policy has been vacant.

Trump's directive on combined exercises came amid speculation that he might seek to rekindle his personal diplomacy with Kim.

Trump had three in-person meetings with Kim during his first term: the first meeting in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the third at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.







Yonhap