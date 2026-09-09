U.S. official says Strait of Hormuz is open and secure

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Lee resists pressure on Hormuz deployment
President Lee Jae Myung told French President Emmanuel Macron that Korea's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz will depend on national interests and public consensus.
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Brazil's Embassy marks independence
Brazil's Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 204th anniversary of Brazil's independence.
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Manila's defense chief takes China to task over stance on maritime ruling during Seoul forum
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro responded strongly on stage to a message denouncing a ruling against Beijing.
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U.S. is pressing South Korea for Strait of Hormuz deployment decision by November, sources say
Parliamentary procedure means that Seoul should realistically reach a decision by the end of September for a deployment ratification bill to pass in time.