U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launch

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Blue House denounces North Korean missile launch as violation of UNSC resolution
South Korea's presidential security office called for an immediate halt to such grave action.
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U.S. lawmaker calls on State Dept. to revise policy on North Korea travel ban
A U.S. congressman called for easing the North Korea travel ban so Korean Americans can reunite with aging relatives.
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
Pyongyang launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea a day after South Korea, the United States and Japan concluded Freedom Edge exercises.
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North Korea-China bridge nears opening after decade-long delay
The completion of North Korean customs facilities was seen as a signal that the New Yalu River Bridge may open soon, potentially boosting the country's cross-border cargo trade with China.