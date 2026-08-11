U.S. military bases 'highly vulnerable' to North Korean, Chinese missiles, drones

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Seoul cautious about Ukraine's defense request amid claims more North Korean troops being sent to Russia
South Korea said any defense support for Ukraine must follow domestic law as it monitors claims of additional North Korean troop deployments to Russia.
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South Koreans want wartime control transferred soon but doubt the country is ready
A new survey finds majority support for transferring wartime operational control to Seoul within two years, even as many respondents question whether South Korea is ready to stand more fully on its own militarily.
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The belief that North Korea will not start a war
Even if full-scale war is unlikely, Pyongyang's stronger capabilities and mounting signs of belligerence suggest that Seoul should treat limited conflict risks far more seriously.
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Hanwha Group surpasses 15 percent stake in Korea Aerospace Industries
Fifteen percent is the threshold at which a conglomerate buying into a publicly listed company must file for an antitrust review with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).