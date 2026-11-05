U.S. midterm results will not affect Korea-U.S. alliance, Blue House says

President Lee Jae Myung's motorcade enters the main gate of the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 29, 2025 JOINT PRESS CORPS

Seoul will continue to pursue strategic investments, but commercial viability will remain under review.

The Democrats’ sweeping win in the U.S. midterm elections will not affect the Korea-U.S. alliance, the Blue House said Thursday.

“The Korea-U.S. alliance is a relationship that has developed firmly for more than 70 years with bipartisan support in the United States,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters in response to how the shift in the U.S. political landscape would affect Korea-U.S. relations and foreign policy. “We believe a particular election result will not affect the Korea-U.S. alliance.”

She noted, however, that “the issue was not discussed at today’s meeting with senior secretaries chaired by the president.”

“The government will continue to communicate and cooperate closely with the U.S. administration and Congress for the continued development of the Korea-U.S. alliance, while analyzing changes in the political landscape following the U.S. midterm elections,” she added.

On investment in the United States, Kang said, “We will continue to pursue strategic investment in the United States based on the agreements between the two countries, but individual projects will be reviewed in line with commercial viability and relevant procedures under the principle of putting the national interest first.”

In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats won control of both chambers, flipping at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, with other races still yet to be decided, while gaining a massive lead in the House.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]