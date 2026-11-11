U.S. Marines use Kunsan base for China-focused Keen Sword exercise — without Korea

Two U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II jets taxi on a runway in Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, North Jeolla, in this photo from the U.S. Marine Corps' official X account on Nov. 10. SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. Marine F-35Bs temporarily deployed to Kunsan Air Base joined the U.S.-Japan Keen Sword exercise focused on China, despite Korea not participating.

Korea stayed out of Keen Sword, but Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, North Jeolla did not: U.S. Marine F-35Bs temporarily based there flew during the U.S.-Japan exercise aimed at countering China, according to the U.S. Marine Corps, underscoring the growing regional flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

“Marines with VMFA [Marine Fighter Attack Squadron]-533 executed readiness training in preparation for Exercise Keen Sword 27, executing high-tempo flight operations across the region,” the U.S. Marine Corps said in a social media post on Tuesday, alongside a photo of two of the squadron’s F-35B Lightning II fighter jets taxiing on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base.

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533, which is based in the continental United States, was rotationally deployed to Iwakuni, Japan in 2025 under the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The unit is temporarily deployed to Kunsan, according to USFK.

The squadron operates stealth F-35Bs and is tasked with detecting and attacking surface targets as well as intercepting and destroying enemy aircraft. It also conducts electronic warfare support missions.

Keen Sword is a regular U.S.-Japan military training exercise that in effect serves as preparation for a possible contingency involving Taiwan. The latest exercise, held from Oct. 19 to 29, was the largest to date.

The exercise involved 45,000 members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and 12,000 U.S. troops.

The U.S. Marine Corps also deployed its Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, or Nmesis, antiship missile system for the first time to Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Taiwan.

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber is flanked by four U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past New York City, and New Jersey on July 4, 2020. REUTERS/YONHAP

Japan also deployed its Type 25 surface-to-ship guided missile for the first time during the exercise. The weapon, considered a key part of the JSDF’s counterstrike capability, has a range of about 1,000 kilometers.

The large-scale U.S.-Japan exercise close to Taiwan drew a sharp reaction from China. A prime example is the unannounced mobilization of over 100 vessels earlier this month to conduct a drill to encircle Taiwan.

Seven countries, including Germany and Australia, observed this year’s Keen Sword exercise, but Korea did not participate.

Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said Korea was not involved because Japan had not invited it.

The apparent use of a U.S. Marine unit temporarily based at Kunsan, however, suggests that USFK bases could be used to counter China in the future regardless of whether Korea itself takes part.

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 also participated in Freedom Flag, a Korea-U.S. combined exercise held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6.

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet takes off from Kunsan Air Base during the Freedom Flag exercise in Gunsan, North Jeolla, on Oct. 26. REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE

The squadron in effect moved between Korea-U.S. and U.S.-Japan exercises during overlapping periods

The U.S. side is understood not to have separately notified Korea that assets temporarily based at Kunsan would be used for Keen Sword.

The United States has been stepping up exercises with its allies near the first island chain, a notional maritime defense line.

Japan and the Philippines have both stepped up combined drills with Washington, including Keen Sword and Balikatan, respectively. By contrast, Korea has appeared more cautious about taking part in exercises aimed at countering China.

The entrance of the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, North Jeolla YONHAP

The role of U.S. forces stationed in Korea could become more focused on countering China if Korea takes the lead in defending against threats from Pyongyang after the transfer of wartime operational control.

The 8th U.S. Army, the main ground component of USFK, described the Korean Peninsula as “key terrain within the First Island Chain” in a theater strategy document released in August.

USFK said U.S. units based in Japan regularly train at U.S. military bases in Korea, while units stationed in Korea also conduct routine training in Japan and nearby areas. Such rotational deployments are part of the normal U.S. force posture in the region and are not directly tied to any specific exercise, it said.

USFK declined to provide details on the missions or sortie schedules of specific units.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]